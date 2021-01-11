SFTB: Drafting Justin Fields, Kurt Benkert, Brandon Staley, Georgia players, GM and HC search

Matt: When you look at how the Falcons have performed and look at the roster objectively, Matt Ryan is hardly the biggest problem with this team. Second, you can't just "unload" Ryan without taking a tremendous salary cap hit, Walter, because of the way his contract is structured. In short, it doesn't make sense. If Justin Fields is on the board when the Falcons pick at No. 4 and he is this new regime's highest-rated player, then I think they should draft him. As I said above, I think teams should always take the best player available in the first round, especially when picking in the top five. And you don't have to move on from Matt Ryan, either. Not every quarterback drafted in the first round is guaranteed to be successful as a pro, Walter. How many times have witnessed that? Look at JaMarcus Russell and Dwayne Haskins. Heck, look what's transpiring in Philadelphia right now. It's not always a question of talent, but fit and system – and the surrounding talent. The Falcons need to address a lot of areas. Oh, and one last thought on Fields ... I'm really looking forward to seeing how he performs against the Alabama in the national title game. He looked one way against Northwestern and completely different against Clemson. You always judge the entire body of work, but this is an intriguing matchup.