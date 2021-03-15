SFTB: Falcons' free agency plans, Trey Lance, trading down, Mohamed Sanu, draft, and a fond farewell 

Good morning, Falcons fans and fellow Beekers! The start of free agency is right around the corner and … I wouldn't expect the Falcons to be big spenders at any point. I'm anticipating seeing some deals restructured and a fair amount of turnover on this current roster, truth be told. When a team finishes 7-9, 7-9 and 4-12 over the last three seasons, parts ways with its GM and head coach and has very little wiggle room with its salary cap, changes are inevitable. I know many of you have lots of questions, so let's get to those now. Just remember that all opinions here are mine unless noted otherwise.

And we're off.

Actually, let's all tap the brakes for a minute. I have some personal news I want to share with you, the Beekers, and Falcons fans all over the world.

For four years in this space (and my SFTB inbox), I have gotten to know so many of you – on a first-name basis. On top of experiencing your passion and love for the Atlanta Falcons firsthand – which is what brought you here in the first place – I've learned about what you do, where you're from, seen pictures of you, your children and families (and pets!), and learned why you all love the Falcons so much.

So many of you have become my friends and it's like catching up with my extended family every morning over coffee, even though we've never met in person (which now seems kind of normal in the midst of a global pandemic).

What doesn't make it to the website are all the amazing (and sometimes heartbreaking) letters and emails I've received from you – literally from all over the world. Australia, Germany and Mexico to U.S. military bases around the globe. You've even shared your personal losses, struggles, and tragedies. I'll never forget those, and I've tried to respond to all of you.

You've also let me have it and given me earfuls, using all sorts of NSFW words and phrases, when you thought I was defending Steve Sarkisian, Dan Quinn or Matt Ryan too much over the years! I've been called words here I've never heard before ... and I thought I'd heard them all growing up in New York and Jersey.

When I tested positive for COVID-19 last April and got pretty sick, you were there for me. I received hundreds of emails and direct messages on Twitter from you wishing me to a speedy recovery and sending lots of prayers. When my Dad – a loyal reader of SFTB, btw! – died in late May, the outpouring of love and support from you Falcons fans brought me to tears. It was incredible and helped me through one of the toughest periods of my life.

Now for the hard part.

This will be the last week of Straight from the Beek and so many other things I write here for the Atlanta Falcons. As I noted, it's been a year filled with lots of change and challenges – not just for me, but for all of us. You can fight change, or you can embrace it. I'm choosing the latter. Remember what I've always told you here, Beekers, with change often comes opportunity.

There will be a time and place to talk about what's next for me, but now is not it. I have always said that this space is about you, the fans. Your questions are what makes Straight from the Beek go. And as you now know, your questions, thoughts and letters, have helped me go. I'll be forever grateful for that.

Thank you, Beekers. I love each and every one of you ... especially you, Jerry!