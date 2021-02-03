SFTB: Latest on Matt Ryan and Julio Jones, hidden draft gems, speculation, predictions, Mac Jones

Thomas from Hiawassee, GA Hey Beek, I'm a die-hard Matt Ryan fan and so is Falcons Nation, whether they are willing to admit it or not. Ryan has a lot of football life left and has never been the problem with this team. That brings me to my question, what are some things that you have seen with this organization that would explain why we seem to always come up short? Arthur Blank seems to be a great owner who wants to win at all cost, and we have some great pieces in place. What's it gonna take in your opinion for us to be great? I think the staff so far is a good start. Thanks

Matt: Hi, Thomas. It's hard to win the NFL. This league is so competitive. It's about having the right combination of game-changers and depth on your roster, solid coaching decisions, managing the cap the right way to remain competitive in the market year in and year out, good health and a little bit of luck every so often (you know, the right bounce of the ball). And even then, Thomas, there are no guarantees. The Falcons have some difference-makers now, but they need to stay healthy and on the field. They've got to improve in the trenches, or none of those skill players really matter. They need to hit on draft picks, especially when they have top-five picks. They need to continue adding talent – at every single position. They need to make good coaching decisions and go into games prepared. If they can do that and this new staff can put these players in a position to be successful week in and week out, then that'll at least give them a chance.