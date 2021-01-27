SFTB: Falcons still need O-line help, Micah Parsons, drafting a QB, trading down, Najee Harris

Matt: Well, let's be clear here. I don't have access to the Falcons draft board, but I do believe they should take the best play available at No. 4, regardless of position. And if that player is a quarterback, then so be it. Take him. I think there's a good chance that Justin Fields and Zach Wilson could be sitting there are No. 4, too. Do they have one or both of those players rated higher than, say, Micah Parsons or Penei Sewell? That's what we'll find out on draft day. I had to rank the quarterbacks, I'd say that Trevor Lawrence is the clear top QB prospect in this class. Then it gets tricky. Justin Fields and Zach Wilson are definitely next, and the order depends on your preferences. I'd rate them Lawrence, Wilson and Fields as 1-2-3. Trey Lance is right up there, too, if you believe everything being written and said about him from some well-respected draft analysts and NFL writers. We'll know for sure in the next two to three seasons. Remember, Dak Prescott was taken in the fourth round. The guy he replaced, Tony Romo, was an undrafted free agent. The team, the talent around them, coaching and health are also big factors. In short, who knows. But that's my early take on it, Michael.