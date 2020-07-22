Most important offensive player of decade: Matt Ryan or Julio Jones? 

Matt Ryan's play during the decade was the best we've ever seen from a Falcons quarterback, punctuated by his NFL MVP Award – the first in franchise history – after a record-setting 2016 season. Yet, for as good as Ryan's consistently excellent play has been, Julio Jones has been better.

By the very nature of the position he plays, Ryan was the most important Falcons player this decade. That's a point of procedure with every team in the league, though: The quarterback is always the most important player. What makes Ryan special is that he happens to be a great quarterback; Julio happens to be the NFL's best wide receiver since he was drafted in 2011.

Julio has more receiving yards than any player since the start of the decade, amassing a staggering 12,125 yards in his first nine seasons. In fact, no player has reached 12,000 career receiving yards in fewer games, and Julio broke Jerry Rice's record by 17 games – over a full season!

The totals themselves are amazing, but it's his consistency that truly separates him. Only twice this decade has Julio failed to top 1,000 receiving yards. The first came in 2011, when he was a rookie, and he still gained 959 yards despite missing three games. The second occurred in 2013, but he missed all but five games that year due to an injury. Prior to that injury, however, he was on pace for 1,856 yards. In every other season he's blown past 1,000 yards, and he likely would have done it in every season of his career if not for injuries.

There's something else important about Julio, as he relates to the city of Atlanta. This isn't a city of winners. It isn't a city often held in comparison with the other great cities around the country, although it should be. But, it is an extremely prideful city that appreciates unique greatness. It's one of the reasons people still have such an affinity for Michael Vick – not only was he the coolest player in football but he was Atlanta's.

People get so passionate about Julio because there is a sense that if he played in New York or Dallas that he would be a lock for Canton. Instead, there are always those ready to put him behind Antonio Brown, Odell Beckham Jr., DeAndre Hopkins or Michael Thomas. At every step of the way, Julio has been compared to other top receivers in the league, despite having more consistent excellence than any of them. Julio is the common denominator in all of those debates, but the disrespect some show him only endears him to the city in which he plays.