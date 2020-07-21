Tabeek: Freeman, Turner were great backs, but voters got it right

2010: Falcons finish 13-3, NFC South champs, lose in divisional round of playoffs

Turner rushes for 1,371 yards and scores 12 touchdowns

2011: Falcons finish 10-6, second in in South, lose in the wild-card round of playoffs

Turner rushes for 1,340 yards and scores 11 touchdowns

2012: Falcons finish 13-3, NFC South champs, lose in NFC championship game

Turner rushes for 800 yards and scores 10 touchdowns

"The 2010 team was a really, really, really good football team. The guy that was a centerpiece of it was Michael Turner," Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay said. "Because the problem that people had with us was that if we got you to third quarter and we had the lead, you had a problem because now you're going to have to deal with Michael coming down hill.

"We would get into that third quarter with a lead and all of the sudden here came this guy that was just bigger than life coming down hill. If he made it to the safety level, if he got to that level, it was a problem because safeties, a lot of time, would go down and look for pieces of grass to hide in because he'd run 'em over."

Both Freeman and Turner were great running backs for the Falcons.

While the best season of the decade may have belonged to that 2016 team that Freeman was an integral part of, the best Falcons running back of the decade was clearly Turner.