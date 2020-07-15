Debate: Who was the most important Falcons defensive player of the decade? 

Given his level of improvement since joining the Falcons in 2015, I think you're right in saying we haven't seen the best from Grady Jarrett just yet. However, even at his best, I don't think Jarrett will be the type of disruptor that John Abraham was at the start of this decade. Abraham was truly the last great Falcons pass rusher and someone whose impact was felt week in and week out. "The Predator" only played three seasons in Atlanta during the decade, but he recorded 32.5 sacks – the most during a three-year period by any defender in team history – and 40 tackles for a loss during that period. Abraham also forced 11 fumbles in those three years, further highlighting his ability to make game-changing plays. With 68.5 sacks, Abraham is the Falcons' all-time leader in that category and, again, nearly half of those sacks came during the three-year period at the start of the last decade. He was at the top of his game for arguably the two best defensive units Atlanta had in the last 10 years – the 2010 and 2012 defenses. When we discuss importance, Abraham's ability to create turnovers and negative plays made him the most dangerous defensive player for three playoff teams. Jarrett is undoubtedly an invaluable anchor in the middle of the trenches for Atlanta, and an incredible pass rusher in his own right, but the Falcons haven't been able to field defenses comparable to those that Abraham was a part of during his career thus far. The key reason for that is the absence of a player like Abraham. His pass-rush ability and propensity to create turnovers is what took those defenses from good to great. He was the defining player in a way that Jarrett has yet to become.