Falcons all-decade team: Offense

When defining the previous decade for the Atlanta Falcons, one word immediately comes to mind: Offense.

After celebrating the best defensive and special teams players from the previous ten seasons, it's time to turn our attention to the offensive side of the ball for the Atlanta Falcons 2010-19 All Decade Team, presented by American Family Insurance. Before getting to the noteworthy players who comprise this team, however, it's worth detailing some of the high points of offensive excellence.

The Falcons scored a combined 3,996 points from 2010-19, the fourth-most among all NFL teams during that span. Likewise, the 59,707 yards gained by Atlanta offenses during the past decade ranked fourth in the league. With Matt Ryan under center, the Falcons new how to move the ball and punch it into the end zone.

Atlanta boasted a top 10 scoring offense a total of five times this decade and a Top 5 unit twice, including the 2016 team that led the NFL with 33.8 points per game. The Falcons finished in the top 10 in yards per game eight times, and only twice did they fail to finish as a top 10 unit on third downs.

The 2016 offense, which received praise as one of the best in league history, featured remarkable consistency. The Falcons averaged 6.68 yards per play in 2016, the third-most among any team in any season this past decade and the fifth-most in any season in league history.