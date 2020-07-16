Grady Jarrett and Matt Bryant named Falcons' unanimous all-decade selections

Since the Falcons selected Jarrett out of Clemson with a fifth-round pick (No. 137 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft, he's done nothing but improve with each successive season. A breakout performance in Super Bowl LI, during which Jarrett sacked Tom Brady three times, put Jarrett on the map, nationally. Jarrett's 2019 season – 69 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 12 tackles for a loss – earned him his first Pro Bowl nod, a testament to how respected he's become. Despite playing on the interior of the line, Jarrett has become the Falcons' most consistent pass rusher and up-front playmaker. Atlanta signed Jarrett to a four-year deal prior to the 2019 season, keeping him with the Falcons through the 2022 season. Given his track record and dedication to improving, it's possible the best is yet to come for Jarrett.