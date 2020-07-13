Falcons writers on all-decade defense and special teams selections: Best player debate, who got snubbed? 

When you look at the selections made for the Atlanta Falcons 2010-19 all-decade team presented by American Family Insurance on defense, what position group stands out most to you in the sense that you always knew there were a lot of talented players there but when you sat down and really looked at surprised you?

Kelsey Conway: The cornerbacks. I say that because when I went back and looked at the rosters for each team in this decade, there really wasn't one player who I immediately penciled in. There was a lot of debating here. Desmond Trufant was my first choice, but the second choice was hard to narrow down. I ultimately picked Robert Alford but also could have made a case for Asante Samuel because of the impact he had. Looking back, I don't think Robert Alford got the credit he deserved when he played in Atlanta.

Will McFadden: How dare you not mention Brent Grimes among those cornerbacks, Kelsey! I'm going to stick to the same part of the field and say that the safety position has been fairly strong for the Falcons this decade. Thomas DeCoud and William Moore were a terrific tandem for arguably the best two Falcons defenses of the decade. Keanu Neal might be the most talented player of the bunch, but injuries have cost him two seasons. Ricardo Allen's value to the defense is hard to quantify, but it's a real thing felt in the locker room. And with a few more seasons at the pace he's going, Damontae Kazee will have a good start for a case next decade.

Matt Tabeek: I'll be honest; I had to dig around a bit before answering this one. The Falcons have had dominant defensive players in spots over the last decade, but not one dominant position group over that span of time. However, once I looked at these stat lines, though, I went with the often-maligned defensive ends group:

• John Abraham: 32.5 sacks in three seasons (2010-12) or 10.8 sacks per season

• Vic Beasley: 37.5 sacks in five seasons (2015-19) or 7.5 sacks per season