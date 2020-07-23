Freeman, Hooper and Koo headline Tabeek's All-Decade All-Cut Team

As you know, the Atlanta Falcons 2010-19 All-Decade Team, presented by American Family Insurance, has been unveiled over the last two weeks as the franchise celebrates the most prolific 10-year run in its history.

RELATED CONTENT

But there are many more players who helped contribute to that success, which ties the Falcons for the ninth-most wins over the last 10 seasons, than just the 12 offensive and defensive players as well as the five spots awarded to a kicker, punter, returner, special teamer and long snapper.