Freeman, Hooper and Koo headline Tabeek's All-Decade All-Cut Team

As you know, the Atlanta Falcons 2010-19 All-Decade Team, presented by American Family Insurance, has been unveiled over the last two weeks as the franchise celebrates the most prolific 10-year run in its history.
But there are many more players who helped contribute to that success, which ties the Falcons for the ninth-most wins over the last 10 seasons, than just the 12 offensive and defensive players as well as the five spots awarded to a kicker, punter, returner, special teamer and long snapper.
So I decided to have a little fun and put together an all-decade all-cut team, one that is comprised of the best players – in my opinion – who weren't selected to the Falcons all-decade team. Enjoy!
OFFENSE
QB Matt Schaub
- Seasons: 2016, 2018-19
- Notable: In Schaub's lone start in 2019, he passed for 460 yards (39 of 52) and a touchdown.
- Tabeek's Take: Schaub has played 15 years in this league, including six in Atlanta. He's seen it all, is smart and when thrown into action he's proven he can still get the job done.
RB Devonta Freeman*
- Seasons: 2014-19
- Notable: Freeman rushed for 3,972 yards and 32 touchdowns while catching 257 passes for 2,015 yards and 11 more scores in six seasons this past decade.
- Tabeek's Take: Freeman's and Michael Turner's stat lines this decade are very comparable and Freeman separated himself a bit as a receiver.
FB Ovie Mughelli
- Seasons: 2010-11
- Notable: Mughelli was an All-Pro selection and named to the Pro Bowl in 2010.
- Tabeek's Take: Mughelli played nine seasons in the league (and five in Atlanta). While only two count for this decade, they solid. He led all fullbacks this past decade in carries and rushing yards.
WR Mohamed Sanu
- Seasons: 2016-19
- Notable: Sanu made 225 catches for 2,507 yards and 14 touchdowns in three-plus seasons.
- Tabeek's Take: Sanu could put pressure on defenses in so many ways lined up in the slot. I'll never forget his 51-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones in a 34–20 win over the Bucs in 2017.
WR Harry Douglas
- Seasons: 2010-14
- Notable: After Julio Jones and Roddy White, no receiver has more receiving yards than Douglas (2,810) than Douglas this past decade.
- Tabeek's Take: When Jones and White were hit with injuries in 2013, Douglas made 85 catches for 1,067 yards and two touchdowns (career highs).
TE Austin Hooper
- Seasons: 2016-19
- Notable: Hooper improved every season he was in Atlanta and was a two-time Pro Bowl selection in 2018 and 2019.
- Tabeek's Take: After Tony Gonzalez, Hooper is the clear (and easy choice here). He made 214 catches for 2,244 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. I'll never forget his 88-yard touchdown (and stiff arm) against the Bears in the 2017 season opener.
T Ryan Schraeder
- Seasons: 2013-18
- Notable: Schraeder made 73 starts and played in 88 games this past decade, second only to Jake Matthews.
- Tabeek's Take: Schaeder's best season was in 2015 when he was named to Pro Football Focus' All-Pro team after grading out as as one of the top offensive tackles in the NFL.
T Sam Baker
- Seasons: 2010-14
- Notable: Baker started 42 games and appeared in 48 games for the Falcons this last decade.
- Tabeek's Take: The Falcons traded two second-round and a fourth-round pick to trade up to get Baker in the first round in 2008. Despite starting all 16 games in 2010 and 2012, his once-promising career was marred by injuries.
G Wes Schweitzer
- Seasons: 2017-19
- Notable: Schweitzer started 36 games and appeared in more games (46) than Justin Blalock this past decade.
- Tabeek's Take: Following a competitive training camp, Schweitzer ended up winning the starting right guard job in 2017 and started all 16 games.
G Chris Chester
- Seasons: 2015-16
- Notable: Chester started every game he appeared in (32) in two seasons, including all 16 during the Falcons' run to Super Bowl LI.
- Tabeek's Take: After Andy Levitre, Justin Blalock and Wes Schweitzer, Chester is the obvious choice for the other guard spot.
C Todd McClure
- Seasons: 2010-12
- Notable: McClure started 45 games for the Falcons, second only to Alex Mack's 64.
- Tabeek's Take: McClure was a seventh-round draft pick who played 13 seasons with the Falcons, his final three during this past decade. That's an impressive run.
DEFENSE
DE Kroy Biermann
- Seasons: 2010-15
- Notable: Biermann appeared in more games (82) than Vic Beasley and John Abraham and made more combined tackles (234) and interceptions (2) than any defensive end over the last decade.
- Tabeek's Take: Biermann had some memorable moments for the Falcons, including when he tipped a Jake Delhomme pass to himself and returned 41 yards for a touchdown in 2010.
DE Adrian Clayborn
- Seasons: 2015-17, 2019
- Notable: Clayborn may have only started 14 games this past decade, but he managed to have the third-highest sack total (21) of any defensive end.
- Tabeek's Take: Tough, hard-nosed dude who was a leader on and off the field. No Falcons fan will ever forget the day he sacked Dak Prescott six times in a game, a franchise record.
DT Dontari Poe
- Seasons: 2017
- Notable: Poe started all 16 games he appeared in, made 39 tackles (four for a loss) and tallied 2.5 quarterbacks sacks.
- Tabeek's Take: Poe played just one season in Atlanta, but it was a good one. The Falcons fell short in the divisional round of the playoffs but Poe was an important piece of that top-10 unit.
DT Corey Peters
- Seasons: 2010-14
- Notable: Peters was second to only Jonathan Babineaux and Grady Jarrett in total combined tackles (145), tackles for a loss (20), sacks (11) and games started (55).
- Tabeek's Take: Peters was a steady performer (his production speaks for itself) and was also the recipient of the Falcons Man of the Year in 2011.
LB De'Vondre Campbell
- Seasons: 2016-19
- Notable: Campbell led all linebackers in starts, was third in total tackles (363), second in sacks (5.5), tied for second in interceptions (three) and led all linebackers with five forced fumbles.
- Tabeek's Take: Campbell got better every season he played in Atlanta and should have been an all-decade team selection.
LB Paul Worrilow
- Seasons: 2013-16
- Notable: Worrilow was second in combined tackles (382), tied for second in games started (44), tallied for sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions during the last decade.
- Tabeek's Take: Worrilow was one of those undrafted free agents (he starred at Delaware) who ended up working his into the starting lineup. He was the Falcons' leading tackler in 2013-15.
LB Stephen Nicholas
- Seasons: 2010-13
- Notable: Nicholas started 37 games for the Falcons and made 227 combined tackles, tallied four forced fumbles, three sacks and two interceptions.
- Tabeek's Take: Nicholas, a fourth-round draft pick out of South Florida, was a key defensive contributor on two Falcons teams that finished with 13-3 records (2010 and 2012).
CB Brian Poole
- Seasons: 2016-18
- Notable: Poole made 21 starts and appeared in 47 games for the Falcons. However, he was third in combined tackles (192) among all cornerbacks the last decade, including a team-best 11 for a loss. Poole also tied Desmond Trufant for most sacks (five) over the last decade.
- Tabeek's Take: Poole was an undrafted free agent who ended up choosing Atlanta because he recruited him at Florida. A solid all-around player who recorded career highs in sacks in and interceptions in 2018.
CB Brent Grimes*
- Seasons: 2010-12
- Notable: Grimes started 29 games, made 133 tackles and tallied six interceptions.
- Tabeek's Take: Grimes was named to the Pro Bowl in 2010 and was a key cog in the Falcons defense as the team went 13-3 and earned the top seed in the NFC. He made seven solo tackles in his first career playoff game, a loss to the Packers.
S Thomas DeCoud
- Seasons: 2010-13
- Notable: DeCoud was third among all safeties this decade in combined tackles with 299, second in tackles for a loss (seven), and second to William Moore's 16 interceptions with 11.
- Tabeek's Take: DeCoud was named to the Pro Bowl in 2012 and was a solid all-around safety for the Falcons for four seasons.
S Damontae Kazee
- Seasons: 2017-19
- Notable: Kazee has only started 30 games in his relatively young NFL career, but has made 167 tackles and picked off 10 passes already.
- Tabeek's Take: Kazee is on this team for one reason: He's a playmaker and a difference-maker when he's in the game. After stepping in for an injured Keanu Neal in 2018, Kazee finished tied for a league-high seven interceptions with Kyle Fuller and Xavien Howard.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Younghoe Koo
- Seasons: 2019
- Notable: Koo has made the most of his limited opportunities. He's made 23 of 26 field goal attempts, including a long of 50 yards.
- Tabeek's Take: Koo had the added pressure of filling the shoes of Matt Bryant and has done an admirable job so far. I'll never forget the Thanksgiving Day game against the Saints when he managed to convert three successful onside kicks (one of which was undone by a penalty).
P Michael Koenen
- Seasons: 2010
- Notable: In his one season this decade, Koenen punted 74 times for 2,673 yards (35.6 average) with 29 kicks inside the 20.
- Tabeek's Take: Koenen played six of his 10 NFL seasons in Atlanta, but only one (2010) counts for this team. Of course, NFL fans will most likely remember Koenen as the guy who had his punt blocked by Steve Gleason in the Saints' first home game at the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina … an iconic moment.
LS Jon Condo
- Seasons: 2018
- Notable: Condo appeared in the final four games of the 2018 season after Joh Harris was injured.
- Tabeek's Take: Let's face it, there weren't many guys to choose from here, but Condo is a solid long snapper and, for what it's worth, was a two-time Pro Bowl selection in 2009 and 2011.
RET Jacquizz Rodgers
- Seasons: 2011-14
- Notable: Rodgers, primarily a kick returner, made 49 returns for 1,177 yards, behind only Eric Weems and Devon Hester.
- Tabeek's Take: A short and shifty running back, Rodgers was an effective kick returner for the Falcons. One of his most memorable moments came in 2012 when tallied 104 kick return yards in a season-opening 40-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
ST PLAYER Kemal Ishmael
- Seasons: 2013-19
- Notable: Ishmael was third in total tackles on special teams during the last decade with 32.
- Tabeek's Take: A seventh-round draft pick in 2013, Ishmael was one of those all-around guys with a "whatever it takes" attitude. He's played safety and linebacker, but also was a key special teams contributor.
*Named to 'flex' position on all-decade team
