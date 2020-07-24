The Top 50 Atlanta Falcons players of the decade

26. TE Austin Hooper (2016-19)

Growth is the first word that comes to mind when thinking of Hooper. He made it a point to seek out Matt Ryan during each offseason to build their relationship and improve as a player on the field. Hooper accomplished both, becoming a trusted target for Ryan and developing into one of the top tight ends in the NFL. He improved with each successive season, earning Pro Bowl invites in his final two years with the Falcons.

Key decade stat: 105 first-down catches

25. OT Ryan Schraeder (2013-18)

The end of Schraeder's time with the Falcons wasn't great, but that shouldn't overshadow how good he was for the majority of his run with Atlanta. Schraeder's best season came in 2016, and the surge in his play coincided with the uptick in offensive excellence the Falcons enjoyed. He might not be thought of in this way, but Schraeder was one of the best offensive linemen to play in Atlanta this decade.

Key decade stat: 73 starts

24. S Ricardo Allen (2014-19)

Few players are as important to the current iteration of the Falcons as Allen. He's the conductor on the back end of Atlanta's defense, helping direct the flow of action and highlight what's coming. Allen might not have the natural athleticism of some top safeties in the NFL, but his intelligence allows him to be in the right place at the right time to make a play. To put it succinctly: Every team wants a player like Allen.

Key decade stat: 315 tackles

23. OG Justin Blalock (2010-14)

Blalock enjoyed a long career with the Falcons, and he remained a steady player throughout the first half of the past decade. In many ways, Blalock is similar to Allen in that both did their job well and had way more positive plays than negative ones. Blalock may not have been a standout NFL guard, but he wasn't a problem for Atlanta, which is what you want in an offensive lineman.

Key decade stat: 125 starts

22. DT Corey Peters (2010-14)

Peters is in the running for the most underrated Falcon of the decade. He was the closest thing the Falcons had to Grady Jarrett before Jarrett actually came along. An asset against both the run and the pass, Peters became a key starter during his first NFL season. Peters wasn't as adept a pass rusher as Jarrett has become, but he was an impact player as an interior defensive lineman – an area where it's difficult to become an impact player.

Key decade stat: 146 tackles

21. DE Vic Beasley (2015-19)