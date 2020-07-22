Roddy White, Tony Gonzalez, Matt Ryan and Julio Jones named Falcons' unanimous all-decade selections

Jones has proved to be every bit worthy of the blockbuster trade Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff made for him in 2011.

Dimitroff traded five draft picks (a first-, second- and fourth-round pick in 2011 and a first- and fourth-round pick in 2012) to move up to the No. 6 spot in the draft to acquire Jones.

Since he arrived in Atlanta, Jones has done nothing but produce.

The seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time AP All-Pro selection has transformed the wide receiver position in many ways.

His 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame and his elusive speed make him one of the hardest players to defend.

Jones was rewarded a three-year contract extension worth $66 million ahead of the 2019 season, in which he continued to smash the record books.

The 31-year-old broke Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice's record for most receiving yards through a player's first nine seasons. Jones reached the 12,000-yard mark in 125 games, 17 games fewer than it took Rice.