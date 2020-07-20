Falcons writers on all-decade offense: Best player debate, who got snubbed? 

Which player who is currently not playing for the Falcons that is on the all-decade team do you wish the Falcons could bring out of retirement for one game to play again?

Conway: Andy Levitre. His consistency at guard wasn't appreciated enough. Matt Ryan's best year of his career came when he had Levitre and Chris Chester playing next to Alex Mack at guard and the trade for Levitre in 2015 was a big one for the Falcons that isn't talked about enough. The Falcons haven't been able to solidify the left guard spot since he left.

McFadden: Let me take you back to the night of Feb. 5, 2017. Matt Ryan has just thrown the perfect pass over the outstretched hands of two Patriots defenders into the grasp of Julio Jones, who precisely drags both cleats over blades of green grass. Onto the field jogs peak Michael Turner, who receives hand off after hand off, extinguishing any fire of hope on the opposing sideline as he has so many times in his career.