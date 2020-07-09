Falcons writers on decade: Ryan, Julio, 2012, heartache stand out

So many talented players have come through the franchise in the last decade, who is the player you think has made the most impact on the field?

Tabeek: C'mon, it's Matt Ryan and it's really not even a debate for me. At all. This is a quarterback-driven league and it's by far the toughest and most demanding position to play – and without Matt Ryan, there's no way the Atlanta Falcons go on to experience the most successful decade in franchise history. If you don't think this team could be successful without Julio Jones, go back and read what I just wrote about the 2010 team. Roddy White led the league in catches and receiving yards – and it was No. 2 delivering the ball. During the last decade, Ryan was named the league's Most Valuable Player, he was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year, went to the Pro Bowl four times (2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016) and he was a first-team All-Pro in 2016. And let's talk about just how good Ryan was in 2016 for a minute. Some will point out that Ryan has had the luxury of throwing to Jones and that it made things much easier. It certainly helped, no doubt about it. But keep in mind that during that magical season of 2016, Ryan was the first quarterback in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass to 13 different receivers in a single season. Not only did he distribute the ball all over the place and kept defenses on their heels, he was deadly accurate, especially with the deep ball. During the Falcons' Super Bowl run, Ryan had a 136.1 passer rating on deep passes (20-plus yards), which was the highest in the league in the previous 10 years. Ryan was also the only quarterback to not throw a deep-ball interception in 2016. Some called him a deep-ball assassin, others said it was surgical. I just call him the best player in Falcons history. Next.

Conway: Well, it's hard to pick between these two, but I'm going to go with Julio Jones. It was between Matt Ryan and Jones, but when I think of the word "impact" I think about game-changing plays first. Who has had more eye-popping, impressive catches than Jones over the last nine seasons? There are so many times I feel like we all say, "How did he catch that?" This is no disrespect to Ryan because you can easily argue he is the best player to come through the franchise. When Jones isn't in the lineup, it drastically changes what the Falcons can do on offense, that's impact. I would imagine when defensive coordinators around the league start to game plan for the Falcons, they start with how do we contain Jones first and foremost. So, that's why I picked Jones for this question.