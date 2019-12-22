Julio Jones surpasses Jerry Rice as fastest player to 12,000 receiving yards

Dec 22, 2019 at 03:11 PM
32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AF_20191222_JAXatATL_WEB_AH1_6470

ATLANTA -- Julio Jones became the fastest receiver in NFL history to reach 12,000 career receiving yards during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

RELATED CONTENT

Jones surpassed Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, widely considered the best receiver in league history, as the player to reach 12,000 yards in the fewest number of games. Jones achieved the feat in his 125th career game, a whopping 17 fewer games than Rice did. During the Falcons' 29-22 victory against the San Francisco 49ers, Rice's former team, Jones surpassed the Hall of Famer for the second-most receiving yards in NFL history through a player's first nine seasons.

Earlier this season, Jones surpassed Roddy White as the all-time leading receiver in franchise history. He entered Sunday's game with 11,881 career receiving yards, which were the 26th-most among all receivers in league history. Against the Jaguars, Jones jumped Michael Irvin, moving to the 25th spot on the all-time receiving list.

Game photos: Falcons vs. Jaguars

Get an inside look at Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars with top photos from the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 16

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 walks through the tunnel before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 walks through the tunnel before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Karl L. Moore/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 walks in the tunnel before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 67

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 walks in the tunnel before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Younghoe Koo/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of the roof and halo board at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 67

A general view of the roof and halo board at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 stretches before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 stretches before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
A detailed view of the cleats worn by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 67

A detailed view of the cleats worn by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 67

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 waves before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 waves before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jack Crawford #95 prepares for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jack Crawford #95 prepares for the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Kenjon Barner #38 leads a huddle before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Kenjon Barner #38 leads a huddle before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Karl L. Moore/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
AF_20191222_JAXatATL_WEB_KD1_4231
10 / 67
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman #24 rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Drew Dinwiddie/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman #24 rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Drew Dinwiddie/Atlanta Falcons)

Drew Dinwiddie/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn celebrates from the sideline during the first half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 67

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn celebrates from the sideline during the first half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman #24 and running back Kenjon Barner #38 celebrate a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman #24 and running back Kenjon Barner #38 celebrate a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Devonta Freeman; Kenjon Barner/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 celebrates after a turnover during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 celebrates after a turnover during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 celebrates after a turnover during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 celebrates after a turnover during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman #24 scores a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman #24 scores a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Devonta Freeman/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman #24 celebrates after scoring his second touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman #24 celebrates after scoring his second touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn celebrates from the sideline during the first half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 67

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn celebrates from the sideline during the first half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons react after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 67

The Atlanta Falcons react after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Group/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman #24 in action during the first half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Drew Dinwiddie/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman #24 in action during the first half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Drew Dinwiddie/Atlanta Falcons)

Drew Dinwiddie/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a catch during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Karl L. Moore/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Keith Smith/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons react after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 67

The Atlanta Falcons react after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Group/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with running back Keith Smith #40 before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates with running back Keith Smith #40 before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 catches the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 catches the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
AF_20191222_JAXatATL_WEB_AH1_6470
27 / 67
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 67

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 reacts after a turnover during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 reacts after a turnover during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Brian Hill/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 reacts after a turnover during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 67

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun #54 reacts after a turnover during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Foyesade Oluokun/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 67

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman #24 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman #24 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Devonta Freeman/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
AF_20191222_JAXatATL_WEB_KH3_7947
33 / 67
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II #15 during the first half of the game against at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Drew Dinwiddie/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II #15 during the first half of the game against at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Drew Dinwiddie/Atlanta Falcons)

Drew Dinwiddie/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 67

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 gestures during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 gestures after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II #15 during the first half of the game against at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Drew Dinwiddie/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 gestures after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II #15 during the first half of the game against at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Drew Dinwiddie/Atlanta Falcons)

Drew Dinwiddie/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman #24 carries the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman #24 carries the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Devonta Freeman/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 67

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 reacts after a play during the second quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 reacts after a play during the second quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Russell Gage/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receivers Russell Gage #83 and Christian Blake #13 gesture for a first down during the first half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receivers Russell Gage #83 and Christian Blake #13 gesture for a first down during the first half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Karl L. Moore/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the ball of to running back Devonta Freeman #24 during the second quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 67

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the ball of to running back Devonta Freeman #24 during the second quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan; Devonta Freeman/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II #15 during the first half of the game against at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Drew Dinwiddie/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II #15 during the first half of the game against at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Drew Dinwiddie/Atlanta Falcons)

Drew Dinwiddie/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
AF_20191222_JAXatATL_WEB_AR1_7572
43 / 67
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew #15 during the second quarter of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley, Jr. #44 sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew #15 during the second quarter of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Vic Beasley Jr./© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 tackles Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II #15 during the first half of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 tackles Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II #15 during the first half of the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 in action during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 in action during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 67

Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper #81 in action during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 gestures during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 67

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 gestures during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Drew Dinwiddie/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 67

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Drew Dinwiddie/Atlanta Falcons)

Drew Dinwiddie/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 catches the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 catches the ball during the second quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
AF_20191222_JAXatATL_WEB_AR1_7959
51 / 67
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 celebrates with quarterback Matt Ryan #2 after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 celebrates with quarterback Matt Ryan #2 after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 yells after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 yells after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 after scoring a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 drops back to pass during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 67

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 drops back to pass during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Karl L. Moore/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 spikes the ball after an Atlanta Falcons touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 67

Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Chris Lindstrom #63 spikes the ball after an Atlanta Falcons touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Chris Lindstrom/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Qadree Ollison/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Qadree Ollison/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 67

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs with the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Brian Hill/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 looks on during the fourth quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 67

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Blidi Wreh-Wilson #33 looks on during the fourth quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Blidi Wreh-Wilson/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 67

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball during the fourth quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
AF_20191222_JAXatATL_WEB_AR1_7996
64 / 67
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 interacts with fans after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 interacts with fans after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Julio Jones/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 signs autographs after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Drew Dinwiddie/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 67

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 signs autographs after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Drew Dinwiddie/Atlanta Falcons)

Drew Dinwiddie/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew #15 after the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 67

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew #15 after the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Matt Ryan/© 2019 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Cracking the Cordarrelle Code: What to expect from Cordarrelle Patterson in second season with Falcons

The offensive weapon returns to Atlanta, what will his role look like in Year 2?

news

Bair Mail: On Drake London, Cordarrelle Patterson as fantasy options, rookies impacting 2022 season

We also talk mobile quarterbacks, and offensive line blocking for them, in this Friday mailbag

news

What lingering questions do you have after Falcons wrap OTAs? -- Question of the Week

Tori and Scott highlight their most pressing questions this week.

news

Tyler Allgeier discusses his first offseason program, what he's excited to do in training camp

BYU product is learning the Falcons scheme well: 'That's going to show up as progress on the field.'

news

Bair Mail: On Lorenzo Carter, Bryan Edwards and Falcons WRs, Desmond Ridder and long-term quarterback prospects

We address those topics and more in this Wednesday mailbag

news

Careers collide: How the trust between Arthur Smith and Anthony Firkser was established

Anthony Firkser has played for Arthur Smith when he was a tight ends coach, offensive coordinator and - now - a head coach. He speaks to the evolution they both experienced together.

news

'I think he's what we're looking for': How the Falcons decided on Justin Shaffer in 2022 NFL Draft

The offensive lineman didn't have the flashiest name on a Georgia team that won a national championship, but he was just as important. The Falcons saw that importance.

news

Bair Mail: On Drake London expectations, Arnold Ebiketie and the Falcons pass rush, fixing the offensive line and more

Your questions get answers in this Monday mailbag

news

AT&T Atlanta Falcons training camp open practice dates announced

Fans can attend two joint practices vs. Jaguars, another at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

Bair Mail: On Arthur Smith and Dean Pees, Desmond Ridder, Jared Bernhardt, Matt Ryan and more

We also discuss Falcons exceeding expectations in this Friday mailbag

news

McElhaney: Five takeaways from Falcons offseason program

The futures of Kyle Pitts, AJ Terrell and Deion Jones anchor Tori's notes.

news

Bair: Five takeaways from Falcons offseason program

Marcus Mariota, Kyle Pitts, O-line competition, Cordarrelle Patterson and chips on shoulders the focus of these observations

Top News

Cracking the Cordarrelle Code: What to expect from Cordarrelle Patterson in second season with Falcons

Bair Mail: On Drake London, Cordarrelle Patterson as fantasy options, rookies impacting 2022 season

What lingering questions do you have after Falcons wrap OTAs? -- Question of the Week

Tyler Allgeier discusses his first offseason program, what he's excited to do in training camp

Advertising