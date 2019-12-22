Julio Jones surpasses Jerry Rice as fastest player to 12,000 receiving yards

ATLANTA -- Julio Jones became the fastest receiver in NFL history to reach 12,000 career receiving yards during the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jones surpassed Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, widely considered the best receiver in league history, as the player to reach 12,000 yards in the fewest number of games. Jones achieved the feat in his 125th career game, a whopping 17 fewer games than Rice did. During the Falcons' 29-22 victory against the San Francisco 49ers, Rice's former team, Jones surpassed the Hall of Famer for the second-most receiving yards in NFL history through a player's first nine seasons.
Earlier this season, Jones surpassed Roddy White as the all-time leading receiver in franchise history. He entered Sunday's game with 11,881 career receiving yards, which were the 26th-most among all receivers in league history. Against the Jaguars, Jones jumped Michael Irvin, moving to the 25th spot on the all-time receiving list.
Get an inside look at Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars with top photos from the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 16