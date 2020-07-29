SFTB: Lots of 'opt-out' questions, salary cap, Logan Ryan, Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman, more

Jacob from Birmingham, AL What's up, Beek! Man, I'm excited for football, it's getting closer by the minute! Excited to see what the Falcons can put together on the field this year. My question for you is, with Kazee, Neal and Allen all on the final year of their contracts, who do you believe is the most valuable? I love a plug-and-play guy on the defensive side and Kazee is exactly that. Neal should be a freight train with something to prove back there after coming back from his multiple injuries, and Allen is such a smart ball player with a knack for the rock. I think those three guys are the key to building our secondary. That being said, I don't really think we should move on from any of those three guys. Your thoughts?? Thanks for all you guys do. I just know we have a hell of a year!!

Matt: When you stop and think about all of the Falcons playing on either their final years of their respective deals or are playing on one of those one-year- prove-it deals, it's a higher number than most people realize or talk about often (so I'm glad you brought it up). Look, the NFL is very much a "what have you done for me lately" kind of business. Almost all sports leagues are like that unless you're a superstar suffering a down year or just too darn expensive to cut (and, believe me, there are no sacred cows). I preface my response with that because all three of those players – Ricardo Allen, Damonate Kazee and Keanu Neal – all have something to prove. Those three guys are fighters, really, and they all bring different qualities to the back end of the Falcons secondary. Allen is like a quarterback or coach back there; he's smart and can (usually) get everyone lined up before the snap. Neal is a physical specimen with freakish abilities who can hit like a linebacker. Kazee is a playmaker, pure and simple. I think it'll come down to (in no specific order) … A) how the team performs, B) how they each perform, C) health and D) salary demands and available space in the end. Another factor: how rookie Jaylinn Hawkins performs when he gets his opportunities.