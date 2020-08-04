Falcons waive Austin Larkin, Rojesterman Farris and Bryson Young

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that they have waived rookie cornerback Rojesterman Farris, defensive end Austin Larkin and rookie defensive end Bryson Young.
Farris and Young were signed by the Falcons as undrafted college free agents out of Hawaii and Baylor, respectively. Larkin played in all five preseason games for the Falcons last season and appeared in two regular season games for Atlanta after spending much of the year on the team's practice squad.
The moves brings the number of players on the Falcons' active roster to 77 as the team continues on-field strength and conditioning sessions ahead of training camp.