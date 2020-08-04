SFTB: Adding more free agents, Matt Ryan, position of concern, fallout from COVID-reserve list

Matt: Jerry, you know I love when you write in, but you're all over the map with these players this morning. You're talking about some older, some younger, some tweeners and guys that may be listed at the same position but are completely different in what they can (and can't) do. I'm glad the Falcons went out and signed a veteran cornerback who can (and will) push for a starting job. I think Darqueze Dennard was what we expected – not a big, splashy name but a guy with plenty on the treads and upside. Remember, the guy was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. That said, my top concern when it comes to this defense now shifts (a bit) from cornerback to the edge rusher, especially when it comes to depth there. After Takk McKinley (who, by the way, looks like he's in tremendous shape based on what we saw on Monday) and Dante Fowler, the Falcons are thin. Here's the deal, though: There's not a lot of money to throw at a big-time pass rusher, even one with some issues (age, injury history, etc.). Guys are free agents right now for a reason. Jadeveon Clowney and Everson Griffen will, in my opinion, command some big dollars. As far as the other players you mentioned above – Clay Matthews, Ziggy Ansah, Dre Kirkpatrick, Alec Ogletree and Vontaze Burfict – most of them are older players. I've discussed Matthews quite a bit here. He's hard-nosed player with 11 years of experience in this league. He's on the back-end of his career. He could decide to retire, too. How much does he have left in the tank? I don't know, but he's been fairly consistent and productive. Matthews also brings that veteran leadership which is invaluable. I can't see the Falcons throwing big money at a player like Matthews, but if they could him with a cap-friendly deal I'd be all for it. I think Matthews is at that the point of his career where he'll play if the gets money and situation is just right. Should be interesting to see where he lands or what he ultimately decides to do. I thought the Falcons might go after Kirkpatrick, a cornerback, but they signed his former teammate, who is younger, instead. I'd be shocked if the Falcons signed a player like Burfict, mainly for team chemistry reasons. The dude is talented but also has a history of getting into trouble; I just don't see it happening. Ansah is an intriguing name and I was asked about him in early July. He has had an up-and-down career and is coming off two fairly disappointing seasons (production-wise). Prior to that, he tallied 12 sacks for the Lions and he has a total of 50.5 in his seven-year NFL career. He's a free agent for a reason, Arthur. He's 31 years old and I'm not sure where he is health-wise. That could be a factor. Another reason could be money. Maybe he wants more than what's being thrown his way in terms of offers. I don't know. Maybe he's waiting to see how things shake out as we inch closer to (we hope) the 2020 season. And then there's the football side of it all. What does he have left in the tank? Does he fit scheme-wise? Those are questions that teams must answer (and more) when they look at guys like Ansah compared to who else is out there and available. He's 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, has experience and knows how to get to the quarterback. If he checks all the aforementioned boxes for the Falcons, why not give him a look (if the price is right)? Stay tuned.