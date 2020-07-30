SFTB: Expectations for Hayden Hurst, NFC South, more opt-out questions 

Matt: Hey there, Brian. Let's start off with the latter question since the Falcons have placed fullback Keith Smith and safety Jamal Carter have been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. The day before the Falcons placed Jaylinn Hawkins on the list as well. It's really important to note this before I go any further: Due to league policy, NFL teams are only allowed to comment on a player's roster status and may not disclose whether or not a player is in quarantine or tested positive. To be clear, this list was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. How long will a player be on the list? Good question. As far as I know, the league hasn't revealed how long a player will remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list. I'm guessing once the player is deemed safe or healthy to return, he'll do just that. For more a more detailed explanation on the 2020 injured reserve/COVID-19 rules, check this out. Regarding your first question, yes, the rules have been tweaked for 2020. From what I understand, teams will be allowed to return three players in 2020 (instead of just two) from either the reserve/injured or the reserve/non-football injury/illness list to the 53-player active/inactive list – and I believe that can only occur if the players have been placed on the reserve list after final roster cutdowns.