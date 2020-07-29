Falcons place Keith Smith and Jamal Carter on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that fullback Keith Smith and safety Jamal Carter have been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Due to league policy pertaining to COVID-19, NFL teams are only allowed to comment on a player's roster status and may not disclose whether or not a player is in quarantine or tested positive.

A five-day initial testing phase began for rookies on July 21, and they have been undergoing daily tests as part of the NFL's COVID-19 testing protocol. Atlanta's veterans began their five-day initial testing phase Tuesday morning.

Smith, 28, is entering his second season with the Falcons after starting at fullback for the team in 2019. He played in all 16 games and made five starts while carrying the ball five times for 8 yards, including four first downs. Carter, 26, was signed to the Falcons practice squad at the start of the 2019 season, but he was active for 11 games due to injuries at the safety position. Carter finished the year with 10 tackles and one pass defense.