Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 04:52 PM

Falcons place rookie Jaylinn Hawkins on reserve/COVID-19 list

32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Jaylinn Hawkins_WEB_ Draft2020-Thumbnail
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

The Atlanta Falcons announced Tuesday that rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins has been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Due to league policy pertaining to COVID-19, NFL teams are only allowed to comment on a player's roster status and may not disclose whether or not a player is in quarantine or tested positive.

A five-day initial testing phase began for rookies on July 21, and they have been undergoing daily tests as part of the NFL's COVID-19 testing protocol. Atlanta's veterans began their five-day initial testing phase Tuesday morning. 

Hawkins was selected by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He is expected to add depth to a Falcons safety unit that has dealt with some impactful injuries during the previous two seasons, and he has the type of ball-hawking reputation that Atlanta covets. During his final season at Cal, Hawkins recorded 56 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, two pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions. In his entire career, Hawkins totaled 158 tackles, 17 pass defenses, 10 interceptions, 9.5 tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles.

