Falcons place rookie Jaylinn Hawkins on reserve/COVID-19 list

Due to league policy pertaining to COVID-19, NFL teams are only allowed to comment on a player's roster status and may not disclose whether or not a player is in quarantine or tested positive.

Hawkins was selected by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He is expected to add depth to a Falcons safety unit that has dealt with some impactful injuries during the previous two seasons, and he has the type of ball-hawking reputation that Atlanta covets. During his final season at Cal, Hawkins recorded 56 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, two pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions. In his entire career, Hawkins totaled 158 tackles, 17 pass defenses, 10 interceptions, 9.5 tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles.