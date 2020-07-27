Monday, Jul 27, 2020 01:12 PM

NFL: Falcons, rest of league will not play preseason games in 2020

matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

AF_20191128_NOatATL_MLS17493
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

There will be no preseason games played in 2020, according to the National Football League.

According to league protocols regarding the opening of training camps outlined in a memo sent to all 32 teams from the NFL's management council late last week, the league determined that it will forgo any playing exhibition games prior to the regular season.

"As noted above, to minimize the risk of travel and ensure that the regular season begins in a timely manner, the NFL has determined that no preseason games will be played this year," the league memo states.

The Falcons were originally scheduled to play preseason games against the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and road games against the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Falcons will kick off the regular season by hosting the Seattle Seahawks (1 p.m. ET, FOX) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 13. It will be the first time the Falcons have hosted a season-opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The 2020 regular season is scheduled to kick off on Sept. 10 when the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champions, host the Houston Texans (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).

The Falcons have already announced that they will have a limited capacity of up to 10,000-20,0000 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for home games during the season to align with social distancing guidelines set by state and local authorities, the NFL and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Additionally, the Falcons informed season ticket members of two new financial options meant to provide relief from any economic difficulty fans may be facing. Per NFL protocols, all ticketholders must wear face covering at all times once inside the stadium.

Back in early July, the league announced that fans will not be allowed to attend NFL training camps under guidelines established due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

