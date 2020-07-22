Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020 01:15 PM

Falcons to have limited capacity of up to 10,000-20,000 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2020

Photo: Atlanta Falcons

With the health and well-being of all parties involved and to ensure social distancing, the Atlanta Falcons announced in an email to season ticket members Wednesday they will have a limited capacity of up to 10,000-20,0000 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for home games during the 2020 NFL season.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium's reduced capacity is in keeping with state and local requirements as well as the NFL and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) social distancing guidelines.

In an email survey sent by the organization, season ticket members who are current on their payments will be asked if they would like to attend home games in 2020 and if so, asked to rank the Falcons' first four home games in order in which they'd like to attend. Given the speed with which things have changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Falcons are allowing for as much flexibility as possible in the event that things trend in a positive way for the final four home games. If limited capacity remains in place for the entire 2020 season, the Falcons currently anticipate sending out a second survey in October for the final four games.

Any future increase in capacity will be determined by the NFL with guidance from the CDC.

In addition to the limited capacity announcement, the Falcons have also informed season ticket members of two new financial options meant to provide relief from any economic difficulty fans may be facing. Per NFL protocols, all ticketholders must wear face covering at all times once inside the stadium.

The first financial option is an extended personal seat license (PSL) repayment. Those fans who are current on their 2020 PSL payments can extend their payment terms for one year and not be charged a principle and interest payment in 2021. Fans with a current balance for their 2020 PSL payments can delay those payments until 2021 and extend their payment terms for one year.

In addition to the extended PSL repayment plan, the Falcons will offer season ticket credits. The team will apply 2020 season ticket funds toward tickets for limited capacity games with any unused credits remaining in a fan's account as a credit towards PSL balances or 2021 season ticket payments. Fans will also have the option to receive a refund of any unused funds if desired.

If a season ticket member decides to keep season ticket credit on his or her account, the pricing for 2021 season tickets will remain flat, regardless of any attendance to 2020 home games. For those season ticket members who have paid some or all ticket charges for 2020 but choose not to attend any games, the unused funds on their accounts will be credited towards any PSL balances or 2021 ticket payments with the option to receive a refund.

Season ticket members can view FAQs about the 2020 NFL season here.

