Falcons announce season ticket member plan for the 2020 season

As a result of the National Football League's guidelines issued to all clubs regarding stadium configuration and reduced capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlanta Falcons are providing the following options to all PSL owners for the 2020 season:

Credit for any funds already paid toward their 2020 season tickets will remain on account to either purchase tickets to select 2020 home games, pay off PSL installments, or can be rolled over to cover costs associated with the purchase of 2021 season tickets.

Should season ticket members choose to keep their season ticket credit on account and are current on their 2020 payment obligations, the 2021 season ticket pricing will be flat (based off the 2020 10-game plan) regardless of whether they attend any 2020 home games.

If season ticket members are interested in pursuing an alternative solution such as a refund, they may reach out to a service representative and the Falcons will work to find the best solution for them.

Additionally, the Falcons will provide members who are paying their annual PSL installments an option to extend their PSL payment terms by one year by deferring either their 2020 or 2021 PSL payment.

Whether or not season ticket members elect to attend home games during the 2020 season, their contractual season ticket seat locations will be protected for the 2021 season.

"As I'm sure you understand, the game-day experience this season will be different from what you've come to expect at Mercedes-Benz Stadium," wrote Steve Cannon, CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment, in a letter to season ticket members.

"As we have been preparing for the opportunity to play in front of fans, the NFL and government regulations are requiring changes in game-day operations. Some expected changes include, but are not limited to limited capacity seating, mandatory face coverings, the absence of pre-game and halftime activities and other measures to ensure the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and you, our fans."

For those interested in attending home games for the 2020 season, the Falcons will be distributing a survey to determine which home games like to attend. Based on those survey results, the club will hold a drawing allowing members an opportunity to attend select home games if that is ultimately allowed by the NFL and local authorities amid the current circumstances around each game.

"This challenge has led us to find new and innovative ways to connect, support and engage with our most important fans, our Falcons season ticket members," Cannon wrote. "We thank you for your continued loyalty as we work through this process."