Bleacher Report grades Falcons' 2020 undrafted free agent haul

It's hard enough trying to dish out grades for every NFL team's draft class – and most writers know those top prospects fairly well, following the NFL combine, tons of pre-draft research and countless mock drafts.

But if we're being totally honest here, you can't realistically judge an entire draft class until three or four seasons down the road. By then there's at least a body of work against NFL competition to base it on.

RELATED CONTENT

Then again, everyone loves a solid hot take and snap judgments, so why not.

Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski was brave enough to hand out grades for every team's free agent haul following the NFL Draft. According to Sobleski, each team's grade is "based on the signing class' overall quality, which takes size, perceived value of the individual prospects and the possibility of contributors into account."