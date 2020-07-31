SFTB: Tap the brakes softly on Darqueze Dennard, anti-Matt Ryan bias, Clowney, NFL Top 100 list

That said, if there is a deal in the works, it's a tremendous sign, in my opinion. I've been writing here for months that the Falcons have a talented, young and inexperienced secondary that's full of potential but would really benefit from a veteran corner who could come in, compete for a starting job, provide leadership and important depth. If it happens to be Darqueze Dennard, so be it. I think there's a lot to like there, especially if the Falcons can work out a cap-friendly deal with him. Dennard was born and raised in Georgia, so it would be a homecoming of sorts. Remember, Dennard was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft coming out of Michigan State. Those Spartans teams he played on won the Big Ten twice, including the Rose Bowl in 2014. He was an All-American and All-Big Ten selection. His six seasons in the NFL – all with the Bengals – haven't been quite as successful. Dennard does have three interceptions to his name, including a pick-six in 2017 (his best season). Dennard's stat line for 2019: 37 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, 17 receptions allowed, targeted a total of 35 times, five passes defended and his overall grade from Pro Football Focus was 72.2. Tap the brakes softly for now on Dennard and stay tuned here on that front. As far as Graham Gano goes, I'd love to see the Falcons bring in more competition at kicker (and I fully expect them to). Will it be Gano? I doubt it, but I'd love it. I just think he'll be looking for more money than the Falcons would want to pay and I also think the team is extremely confident in Younghoe Koo, too. I also remember writing the very same things about Giorgio Tavecchio one year ago, too. So, you never know. Thank you for the kind words about my dad, Kevin. Me and my father shared a love for football and I'm going to miss those conversations (and talking about SFTB with him; he read it daily).