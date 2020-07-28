SFTB: Julio! Players opting out in 2020, can Falcons finish games?

Willis from Montgomery, AL Hi Beek! I have been reading a lot here in Straight from The Beek from fans about everything from our O-line to trying to get rid of our QB Matt Ryan (whom I think is still the best fit right now). I am curious about your thoughts on the Falcons being able to "finish" games this year? It hurt to go into the fourth quarter nervous, wondering if Atlanta will be able to hold a lead or have to struggle really hard for that last play that will either give you the win or the loss. Thanks for the venue!

Matt: Teams that can finish games are usually teams that can wear teams down and impose their will on their opponents. Think about those great Cowboys teams of the 1990s – when they assembled one of the greatest offensive lines – Larry Allen was the cornerstone – and had Emmitt Smith, the game's all-time leading rusher, toting the rock behind them. Give them a lead heading into the fourth and they would slowly and methodically pound teams into submission. It also helps to have a strong and opportunistic defense to go along with that strong running game, Willis. Can the Falcons pound teams with their offensive line with Todd Gurley running behind them? Can the Falcons defense create more turnovers, shut down opposing run games and get after the quarterback? I'd love to see it. And that's just it – we need to see it first. So that's my answer.