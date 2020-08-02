Falcons place Foye Oluokun on reserve/COVID-19 list, release Ryan Allen, waive four others

The Atlanta Falcons announced a number of transactions on Sunday, including the placement of third-year linebacker Foye Oluokun on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

Due to league policy pertaining to COVID-19, NFL teams are only allowed to comment on a player's roster status and may not disclose whether or not a player is in quarantine or tested positive. Atlanta's veterans began their five-day initial testing phase Tuesday morning. Rookies began a five-day initial testing phase on July 21, and they have been undergoing daily tests as part of the NFL's COVID-19 testing protocol.

The Falcons now have six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list:

Safety Jamal Carter

Defensive tackle Tyeler Davison

Quarterback Danny Etling

Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

Linebacker Foye Oluokun

Fullback Keith Smith

Big things are expected for Oluokun, 25, in 2020. After parting ways with four-year starter De'Vondre Campbell in free agency, the belief is that the Falcons will turn to Oluokun to step into that starting role alongside Pro Bowler Deion Jones. When on the field, Oluokun has shown the ability to handle increased snaps. He has recorded 153 tackles, four tackles for a loss and forced two fumbles while appearing in 32 games since the Falcons selected him in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In addition to placing Oluokun on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Falcons announced the release of veteran punter Ryan Allen.

Allen, 30, joined the Falcons midway through the 2019 season in the wake of an injury to starter Matt Bosher. He proved proficient in directional punting, a skill that helped him land 14 of his 28 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line, but Allen's average of 41.9 yards per punt was well below his career average.

The Falcons drafted former Syracuse punter Sterling Hofrichter in the seventh round of April's draft, and it was expected he would compete with Allen for the team's starting job in training camp. It's possible Atlanta chooses to bring in another punter to compete with Hofrichter, but he now appears to have a clear path to the job.

Atlanta has also announced that it has waived center Austin Capps, right tackle Scottie Dill, tight end Caleb Repp, and linebacker Jordan Williams.

All four players were signed by the Falcons as undrafted college free agents.