Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 3 things to know about the tight ends

*Stats from 2020 XFL season

Here are three things to know about the Falcons' tight ends heading into 2020:

1. What exactly are the Falcons getting in Hurst?

Hurst was one of the top tight end prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft, but he got lost in the shuffle a bit during his first two years in Baltimore. By all accounts, though, Hurst has all of the physical tools to replace Hooper in this offense. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound tight end ran the 40-yard dash in 4.67 seconds at the NFL combine, which was faster than Hooper's time of 4.72 seconds.

Hurst also received some major praise from quarterback Matt Ryan this offseason. The two have worked together on the field some already, and Ryan called Hurst "one of the fastest and most athletic tight ends I've ever played with." As a reminder, Ryan played with Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez. Now, nobody is saying Hurst is ready to fill those shoes, but he might be a welcome addition in Atlanta in 2020.

2. Can anyone further down the depth chart emerge?

Tight end depth isn't exactly like depth at other offensive positions. Some teams prefer to have more players who can help in run blocking on their depth chart, which makes the group look a little less productive as a whole. Still, is there a player on the roster who can emerge as a capable threat alongside Hurst? Right now, the player with the most returning production is Jaeden Graham, who enters his third year with Atlanta. Graham came on strong while Hooper was injured last season, catching seven passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in Weeks 11-13, but he wasn't much of a factor outside of those games.

There are a few newcomers on the roster, including former Bills tight end Khari Lee, who was last seen playing in the XFL and catching a pair of touchdowns. The Falcons also added a pair of college free agents in Jared Pinkney and Caleb Repp, and they have Carson Meier on the roster, who spent the majority of the 2020 season on the practice squad.

3. Pinkney and Repp are intriguing for different reasons

In many ways, Pinkney and Repp took very different paths to the NFL. Pinkney was a four-year contributor at Vanderbilt and had a standout season as a junior in 2018, when he caught 50 passes for 774 yards and seven touchdowns. He never matched that success during his other three seasons, failing to top 280 yards or three touchdowns in any other year, but he comes to Atlanta with plenty of experience and a 6-foot-4, 257-pound frame.