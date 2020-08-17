Falcons waive QB Danny Etling and what it means

Etling, 26, was claimed off of waivers by the Falcons for the final two preseason games of the 2019 season after Kurt Benkert sustained a season-ending injury in the Hall of Fame Game. Etling completed 17 of his 31 pass attempts in the preseason for 193 yards and a touchdown; he also carried the ball 17 times for 115 yards.

The Falcons are back to the primary quarterback trio that they had entering training camp in 2019: Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub and Benkert. Prior to his injury in the preseason opener against the Denver Broncos last season, Benkert was putting together a good showing. He'll likely have some work to do to unseat Scaub as Atlanta's backup quarterback, but Benkert can now focus on that challenge without Etling on the roster.