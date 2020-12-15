How each Falcons position group stacks up to the rest of the NFL

Summary: As players have settled into their roles under Raheem Morris and Jeff Ulbrich, this has been a group that's shown some promise for the future. A.J. Terrell looks like he has the makings of a good NFL starter, and he currently has the highest PFF run defense grade of any cornerback in the league. Darqueze Dennard has been a welcome addition for Atlanta, providing another veteran presence and fairly steady play on the outside. Isaiah Oliver is in a new slot role that allows him to shine as a run defender and open field tackler while also giving him some help in coverage. Blidi Wreh-Wilson has proven to be an opportune playmaker and leads the team with three interceptions despite limited playing time. After holding just one opponent under 300 passing yards in their first seven games, the Falcons have done that in five of their last six, a sign things are improving. The final three games will test that improvement in the biggest possible way, however.