An inside look at Todd Gurley's most productive day with the Falcons

During his first four games as a member of the Falcons, Todd Gurley's play fluctuated between average and good. He entered Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers with 254 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Right from the jump against Carolina, it was clear Gurley was in a zone only the league's best running backs can reach. He was breaking tackles, gaining the edge on outside runs and showing burst that many believed he no longer possessed. The former All-Pro carried the ball 14 times for 121 yards – an average of 8.6 yards per carry – and one touchdown. He also caught four passes for 29 yards.

Although the performance wasn't enough to get Atlanta its first win of the 2020 season, it was something fans hadn't seen from a running back in quite some time. Gurley was the first Falcons player to reach 100 yards on the ground since Brian Hill did so in Week 16 of the 2018 season.

Thanks to his big outing, Gurley now has the third-most rushing yards in the NFL after Sunday's games. It wasn't entirely a solo effort from him, however, as the offensive line had one of its best run-blocking efforts of the season.