Todd Gurley becomes fourth-fastest player to reach 75 career touchdowns

Todd Gurley became the fourth-fastest player to reach 75 career touchdowns on Sunday, and he did so in vintage fashion.
Taking a handoff up the middle, Gurley found a wide open hole behind left guard James Carpenter and immediately took off downfield. The former All-Pro running back out-paced the entire Panthers defense, finishing in the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown run to give the Falcons an early 7-0 lead.
Gurley earned his 75th career touchdown in his 78th game. Only Hall of Fame running backs Jim Brown (72 games), LaDainian Tomlinson (72 games) and Emmitt Smith (77 games) reached 75 touchdowns in fewer games than Gurley.
Finding the end zone has never been an issue for the former Georgia star. He led the NFL in touchdowns during both the 2017 and 2018 seasons, when he reached the end zone 13 and 17 times, respectively. During his five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Gurley recorded 58 touchdowns. In five games with the Falcons thus far, Gurley has five touchdowns.
