Falcons' next opponent: Everything to know about the Vikings

Mattison is off to an impressive start to the season as well. In Minnesota's most recent loss to the Seahawks, he rushed for 112 yards on 20 carries. If Cook can't go, the Vikings will rely on Mattison to carry the load.

Justin Jefferson making a case for offensive rookie of the year

The most productive wide receiver the Vikings this season hasn't been Adam Thielen or even Kyle Rudolph. Its rookie Justin Jefferson who earned the No. 2 spot on PFF's 10-highest graded rookies through Week 5. The former LSU standout has caught 19 passes for 371 yards. The first-round pick leads the Vikings in receiving yards through five games.

Minnesota can get after the quarterback