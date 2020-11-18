Under Pressure: How the Falcons' pass rush is doing more with less

The two charts above tell a fascinating story.

Dan Quinn received criticism for the Falcons defense playing too conservatively at times to start the season. That would be understandable, given the leads Atlanta played with through its first five games, but the stats simply don't give credence to that notion. Or, at least when compared to the defense's play under Morris.

During the Falcons' 0-5 start, they did not bring more than four rushers on 68.1 percent of their opponents' dropbacks. They applied pressure 30 times in those 143 dropbacks, a pressure rate of 20.9 percent. Since Morris took over, the Falcons have opted not to bring an extra blitzer on 75.3 percent of opposing dropbacks. Of those 116 plays, the Falcons had a pressure rate of 31 percent.

That's a fairly substantial increase in pressure even when the Falcons are choosing to stick with just a four-man rush or even a three-man rush much more frequently.

When comparing those numbers with the first chart above, a bigger picture comes together.

In line with the decision to bring four men or less more frequently, the Falcons are blitzing at a much lower rate, but they have been more precise and effective.

Under Quinn, the Falcons sent at least five players on 31.9 percent of their opponents' dropbacks and earned a pressure rate of 25.3 percent – 17 total pressures on 67 snaps. Since then, the Falcons have only brought extra rushers on 38 dropbacks or 24.6 percent of their opponents' totals. They've gotten pressure on 13 of those plays, however, equating to a pressure rate of 34.2 percent, another notable increase.

There are some caveats to this improved play, starting with the quarterbacks the Falcons faced in those two defined time periods. In their first five games, the Falcons played Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers. They haven't faced someone of that caliber the last four games.

Despite some of the outside factors that could impact these numbers, it's also worth noting that they've been accomplished without McKinley or Fowler on the field together much. That all points to the Falcons getting creative, something fans may have noticed.

That creativity all comes down to who the Falcons are choosing to send. Atlanta has unlocked linebackers Deion Jones and Foye Oluokun as well as safety Keanu Neal as blitzers. It's not just that they are using them more, however, because as we showed above, that's not the case. It's how they are using them.