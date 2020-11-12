Will these Falcons trends from the first half of the season continue? 

Defense

While Atlanta's struggles against the pass have gotten a lot of attention, the Falcons have quietly been superb against opposing rushing attacks. It must be pointed out that the Falcons did not face Dalvin Cook or Christian McCaffrey this season, dodging to bullets, but they have fared well in this aspect of their defense thus far. Heading into Week 9, the Falcons' run defense ranked eighth in DVOA and they have not allowed a running back to reach 100 yards in any game this season. Injuries have hit the defensive line this year, making the team's performance in this area even more impressive. That also points to the success being a product of the entire defense and the coaching being done, which should continue. Things will get tougher from here on with games against Alvin Kamara, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Josh Jacobs, but teams may be so focused on throwing the ball against Atlanta that this number could remain fairly level.