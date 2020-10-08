Even without Christian McCaffrey, Panthers offense can't be overlooked

Anderson is more than just a downfield sprinter, though. He's currently second among all NFL receivers in yards after the catch, and he does that from all over the field.

"I think he's playing really well," Rhule said of Anderson. "We have to continue to find way to get him the ball all over the field for him to take advantage of his run after the catch potential."

Brady's play designs, coupled with the the threat of Anderson's speed also help create space for players like D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel. Moore entered the season as the team's No. 1 receiver, and he currently has 288 receiving yards, more than players like Tyreek Hill and Adam Thielen.

Moore is an effective route runner and tough to bring down after the catch. He takes advantage of the space created by Brady's schemes, but he also can handle lining up as the single receiver in the offense and beating man coverage on deeper routes.

Samuel's role in this offense has become apparent through four games. While he is still a threat as a downfield receiver, he's at his best in the short areas of the field and particularly behind the line of scrimmage.

With just a pedestrian 147 yards through four games, Samuel may not seem that threatening an offensive weapon. His usage in the offense, however, makes him someone defenses simply can't afford to ignore. In the same way Taylor Gabriel used to operate in Atlanta, Samuel is often the primary motion man for Carolina. The Panthers frequently use him to draw the attention of opposing defenders, but they also regularly hand the ball off to him on the sweeps around the edge. While he hasn't broken off a chunk play yet, he presents a threat that keeps defenses honest.

The man that makes everything run is quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. A highly touted quarterback coming out of Louisville, Bridgewater suffered a devastating injury that ended his chances of becoming a franchise player in Minnesota. After a brief stint in New Orleans, he once again has that chance operating in an offense run by someone who studied under Sean Payton and worked directly with him in 2018.

Despite being sacked eight times already this season, Bridgewater looks very comfortable in the pocket. That's in part due to the way Brady's scheme makes progressions easier on his quarterbacks, and Bridgewater has climbed up in the pocket well while keeping his eyes downfield to make big plays. Bridgewater ranks sixth in the NFL with 1,147 passing yards – just behind Aaron Rodgers – and has tossed four touchdown passes and three interceptions.