Beek's Bits: Six from Monday and an early peek at the Panthers

A lot of people – and I'm mostly talking about members of the media who cover the NFL – didn't know what to make of the Panthers heading into the season, especially with no preseason games.

Remember, the Panthers have a new coaching staff – led by head coach Matt Rhule – and also said goodbye to longtime quarterback Cam Newton and signed Teddy Bridgewater. Oh, and all seven of their 2020 NFL Draft picks were on the defensive side of the ball.

Still, the Panthers have arguably the best all-around running back in the league in Christian McCaffrey and a speedster in receiver Robby Anderson on the outside.

Well, through four games, we're starting to learn a lot about the Panthers – who, by the way, have been without McCaffrey for the last two games after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in Carolina's second game of the year, a 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers. Oddly enough, the Panthers have won both games.

In last week's 31-21 win over the Cardinals, the Panthers managed to control time of possession with scoring drives of 13, nine, 10, eight and 15 plays. That's huge when you're trying to keep Kyler Murray and Co. off the field. And much credit goes to Bridgewater and new offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

The Panthers not only limited Murray in time of possession, but in passing yards. The former No. 1 overall pick threw three touchdowns but was held to just 133 yards passing as the Cardinals finished with 262 yards on offense while running just 55 plays.