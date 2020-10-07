Beek's Bits: Six from Monday and an early peek at the Panthers

Three things I liked and three not-so-much from the the Falcons’ 30-16 loss to the Packers

Oct 07, 2020 at 03:52 PM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

AP_20280136745896
AP Photo/Tom Lynn

We're four games in and the Falcons are sitting at 0-4 with a division foe coming into town on Sunday. If there was rating for readiness with NFL games, I'd say this one would be DEFCON 1 without even blinking. Every game is important, but the Falcons must have this one.

That said, here are three things I liked and three not-so-much from the the Falcons' 30-16 loss to the Packers on Monday night. At the end, I follow it all up with a sneak peek at the Carolina Panthers.

AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_9577
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

MORE, PLEASE

1. Reps for Charles Harris: Back in May, the Falcons traded a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for defensive end Charles Harris. The move didn't get a ton of attention, probably because in three seasons with the Dolphins, the former first-round pick out of Missouri tallied just 3.5 sacks.

But in just two games with the Falcons, Harris has registered a sack in each game he's played in – and that's worth noting. The Falcons struggled to get to the quarterback consistently in 2019, registering just 28 sacks, which was 29th out of the 32 teams in the league.

Harris made his first appearance of the year against the Bears and picked up his first sack as a Falcon when he caught Mitchell Trubisky in the second quarter. On Monday night, he got just enough of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to bring him down in the fourth quarter.

Can Harris make it three in a row against the Panthers?

AF_20200927_CHIatATL_AR1_3538
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

2. Carries for Brian Hill: A week ago in this same space, I asked for more carries for the running backs. And I thought I made a decent case for it.

Well, now I want to see more carries for Brian Hill. The fifth-year back out of Wyoming is basically getting 4-5 carries a game and averaging about 5 yards a carry. Officially, Hill has 19 attempts for 94 yards and a touchdown. He also has seven catches for 54 yards (about 8 yards per catch). Those are pretty good averages for a guy who has decent size and, I think, is even quicker than Todd Gurley.

Speaking of Gurley, the former Georgia Bulldog definitely has a nose for the end zone when the Falcons are in the red zone. In fact, Todd Gurley scored 14 touchdowns last season and 12 were rushing touchdowns, all in the red zone. Once the Falcons get close, get it in No. 21's hands.

AF_20201005_ATLatGB_KH1_2620
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

3. Feed Hurst: Not surprisingly, Hayden Hurst is on pace to have a career year. But I'd love to see the Falcons newest tight end see even more balls thrown his way as we progress into the season. 

Through four games, Hurst is averaging about three receptions and 40.5 yards per game. That projects to be about 48 catches for 648 yards over 16 games. His previous two seasons:

  • 2017: 13 catches for 163 yards and one touchdown
  • 2018: 30 catches for 349 yards and two touchdowns

Right now, Hurst has 13 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns for the Falcons. And just in case you need a refresher: Austin Hooper's best season in Atlanta was in 2019, when he caught 75 balls for 787 yards and scored six touchdowns. In 2018, Hooper had 71 catches for 660 yards and four touchdowns. Hooper was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2019.

AP_20280086828867
AP Photo/Tom Lynn

NOT GREAT, BOB

4. Safety hazards: I noted a week ago that the injuries are piling up for the Falcons, but the safety position has been hit the hardest. The Falcons were without starters Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal for the Packers game and then lost a third starter – Damontae Kazee – during the game for the season. Kazee suffered a torn Achilles during 30-16 loss on Monday night and has been placed on injured reserve. In addition to losing Kazee, rookie safety Jaylinn Hawkins left the game due to injury and did not return.

It's hard enough losing one starter at any position, let alone all three and a backup. There is some optimism, though. On Tuesday, coach Dan Quinn said both Allen and Neal were "trending in the right spot."

AP_20271671788430
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

5. Protection problems: Through the first three games of the season, the offensive line did a good – not great – job of protecting Matt Ryan. And then Week 4 happened.

  • Week 1: Sacked twice by Seahawks
  • Week 2: Sacked once by Cowboys
  • Week 3: Sacked twice by Bears
  • Week 4: Sacked four times by Packers

I bring it up because protection has been an issue for the Falcons the last two seasons. In 2018, Ryan was sacked 42 times. Then, in 2019, Ryan was sacked 48 times. When Matt Schaub played in place of Ryan against the Seahawks in Week 8 last year, he was sacked twice – making the total number of sacks surrendered 50.

Despite the four-sack setback against Green Bay, the Falcons are on pace to surrender 36 sacks over 16 games, which would be an improvement.

AP_20264692200228
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

6. (Still) too many yards and points allowed: For as bad as things have been on the defensive side of the ball for the Falcons so far in 2020, it really could be worse. Don't believe me? Go watch some Cowboys and Seahawks games and maybe you'll understand where I'm coming from. Don't get me wrong, the Falcons defense is still not great, Bob.

Total yards per game (four games)

  • 32. Seahawks: 476.8
  • 31. Falcons: 448.3
  • 30. Cowboys: 430.5

Total points per game (four games)

  • 32. Cowboys: 36.5
  • 31. Falcons: 34.5
  • 30. Jets: 32.8

Records for those four teams:

  • Seahawks (4-0)
  • Cowboys (1-3)
  • Falcons (0-4)
  • Jets (0-4)

The Seahawks are an anomaly right now. Clearly Russell and Wilson and that Seahawks offense have been carrying that team, but something's gotta give eventually if they don't fix that defense. As for the Falcons, even when the offense has been outstanding it hasn't been enough to get this team a win yet.

AP_20278646320110
AP Photo/Brian Blanco

EARL PEEK AT THE PANTHERS

A lot of people – and I'm mostly talking about members of the media who cover the NFL – didn't know what to make of the Panthers heading into the season, especially with no preseason games.

Remember, the Panthers have a new coaching staff – led by head coach Matt Rhule – and also said goodbye to longtime quarterback Cam Newton and signed Teddy Bridgewater. Oh, and all seven of their 2020 NFL Draft picks were on the defensive side of the ball.

Still, the Panthers have arguably the best all-around running back in the league in Christian McCaffrey and a speedster in receiver Robby Anderson on the outside.

Well, through four games, we're starting to learn a lot about the Panthers – who, by the way, have been without McCaffrey for the last two games after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in Carolina's second game of the year, a 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers. Oddly enough, the Panthers have won both games.

In last week's 31-21 win over the Cardinals, the Panthers managed to control time of possession with scoring drives of 13, nine, 10, eight and 15 plays. That's huge when you're trying to keep Kyler Murray and Co. off the field. And much credit goes to Bridgewater and new offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

The Panthers not only limited Murray in time of possession, but in passing yards. The former No. 1 overall pick threw three touchdowns but was held to just 133 yards passing as the Cardinals finished with 262 yards on offense while running just 55 plays.

I'd expect a similar approach when the Panthers visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

Game Photos | Falcons at Packers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers with top photos from inside Lambeau Field in Week 4.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
1 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

The Atlanta Falcons defense makes a stop at the goal line Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
2 / 65

The Atlanta Falcons defense makes a stop at the goal line Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes his 809th career catch to surpass Roddy White as the Atlanta Falcons franchise reception leader during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
3 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes his 809th career catch to surpass Roddy White as the Atlanta Falcons franchise reception leader during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 scores a touchdown in the second half against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
4 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 scores a touchdown in the second half against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

The Atlanta Falcons versus the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
5 / 65

The Atlanta Falcons versus the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
6 / 65

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the snap against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
7 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the snap against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
8 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
9 / 65

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 makes a tackle on Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams #30on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
10 / 65

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 makes a tackle on Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams #30on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 in action during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
11 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 in action during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
12 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 in action during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
13 / 65

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 in action during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

The offensive line lines up against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
14 / 65

The offensive line lines up against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and safety Damontae Kazee #27 make a tackle during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
15 / 65

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and safety Damontae Kazee #27 make a tackle during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
16 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates making a stop against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
17 / 65

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates making a stop against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and defensive end John Cominsky #50 tackle Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones #33 in the first half on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
18 / 65

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and defensive end John Cominsky #50 tackle Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones #33 in the first half on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes his 809th career catch to surpass Roddy White as the Atlanta Falcons franchise reception leader during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
19 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes his 809th career catch to surpass Roddy White as the Atlanta Falcons franchise reception leader during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
20 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with guard Chris Lindstrom #63 on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
21 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with guard Chris Lindstrom #63 on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee #27 and cornerback Kendall Sheffield #20 make a tackle against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
22 / 65

Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee #27 and cornerback Kendall Sheffield #20 make a tackle against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the football against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
23 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the football against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates with defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 and defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
24 / 65

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates with defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 and defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
25 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
26 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
27 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
28 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 makes a tackle during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
29 / 65

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 makes a tackle during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 makes a tackle at the goal line against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
30 / 65

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 makes a tackle at the goal line against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates making a stop against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
31 / 65

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates making a stop against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
32 / 65

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
33 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
34 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 becomes the Atlanta Falcons' all-time leader in receptions with 809 career receptions, surpassing Roddy White, on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
35 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 becomes the Atlanta Falcons' all-time leader in receptions with 809 career receptions, surpassing Roddy White, on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 becomes the Atlanta Falcons' all-time leader in receptions with 809 career receptions, surpassing Roddy White, on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
36 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 becomes the Atlanta Falcons' all-time leader in receptions with 809 career receptions, surpassing Roddy White, on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes his 809th career catch to surpass Roddy White as the Atlanta Falcons franchise reception leader during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
37 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes his 809th career catch to surpass Roddy White as the Atlanta Falcons franchise reception leader during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
38 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 gestures against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
39 / 65

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 gestures against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
40 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown on the field during warm ups before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
41 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown on the field during warm ups before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 is shown before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
42 / 65

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 is shown before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game the against Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
43 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game the against Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
44 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 is shown during warm up before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
45 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 is shown during warm up before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 is shown during warm up before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
46 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 is shown during warm up before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warm up before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
47 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warm up before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown on the field during warm ups before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
48 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown on the field during warm ups before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
49 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown on the field during warm ups before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
50 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown on the field during warm ups before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is warms up before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
51 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is warms up before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons are shown before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
52 / 65

Atlanta Falcons are shown before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
53 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 stretches before the games against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
54 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 stretches before the games against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown during warm ups before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
55 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown during warm ups before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 and tight end Hayden Hurst #81 walk to the field on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)
56 / 65

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 and tight end Hayden Hurst #81 walk to the field on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)

The Atlanta Falcons huddle around Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)
57 / 65

The Atlanta Falcons huddle around Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur M Blank talks with Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
58 / 65

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur M Blank talks with Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 gestures before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)
59 / 65

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 gestures before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn talks to quarterback Matt Ryan #2 before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)
60 / 65

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn talks to quarterback Matt Ryan #2 before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)

The Atlanta Falcons huddle around Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)
61 / 65

The Atlanta Falcons huddle around Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 walks off of the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)
62 / 65

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 walks off of the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn will honor Raymond Santana, one of the Exonerated Five, as the Atlanta Falcons face the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)
63 / 65

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn will honor Raymond Santana, one of the Exonerated Five, as the Atlanta Falcons face the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 walks across Lambeau Field on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)
64 / 65

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 walks across Lambeau Field on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank walks out to the field before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)
65 / 65

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank walks out to the field before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)

