Beek's Bits: Six from Sunday and an early peek at the Packers

Three things I liked and three not-so-much from the the Falcons’ 30-26 loss to the Bears

Sep 28, 2020 at 04:04 PM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5780
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

I don't think the dust will settle around here until the Falcons can pick up a win. Regardless, here are six things I think heading into Week 4 for what could be a season-saving road game against the Green Bay Packers on next Monday night.

AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5462
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

MORE, PLEASE

1. Running down Hill: Maybe you haven't been paying close attention to the Falcons running game, but I have – and I like the direction it's heading in. The Falcons are running the ball more each week and that's a good thing, in my opinion.

  • vs. Seahawks: 21 attempts for 72 yards
  • at Cowboys: 34 attempts for 113 yards
  • vs. Bears: 25 attempts for 144 yards

Against Chicago, Todd Gurley carried the ball 14 times for 80 yards and a touchdown. Brian Hill added nine carries for 58 yards and a 35-yard touchdown, the longest of his career and the longest by a Falcons runner since Tevin Coleman had a 43-yard touchdown in Week 15 in 2018.

Hill also had a 22-yard reception while Gurley had one catch for 2 yards, marking the first time the Falcons have had two running backs with at least 75 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown in the same game since Devonta Freeman and Terron Ward did it in Week 4 of 2015.

AP_20271693888294
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

2. Denied by Dennard: For the most part, I liked how the Falcons defense played through three quarters against the Bears, and one player who stood out to me was cornerback Darqueze Dennard. I thought Dennard was solid in pass coverage and he was also in on six tackles, too.

But the biggest play Dennard made came on a critical third-and-6 play with 6:21 to go in the third quarter when he ripped an apparent touchdown out of the hands of Bears receiver Allen Robinson in the corner of the end zone and came up with the interception.

The pick was Dennard's first as a Falcons player and his first since 2017. The Falcons were 19th in the league after forcing just 20 turnovers combined in 2019. So far this season the Falcons have intercepted two passes and recovered three fumbles through the three games. On the flip side, Atlanta has given the ball away three times – two interceptions and a fumble.

AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5237
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

3. The hits keep comin: The Falcons have tallied six sacks totals – which isn't a huge number by any means – but that doesn't mean they aren't getting to the opposing quarterback or affecting things in the pocket.

In fact, the Falcons have managed to hit the opposing quarterback 22 times so far through three games and that's actually the fourth-best total in the league right now. Here are the top five teams:

  1. Steelers: 39
  2. Eagles: 30
  3. Seahawks: 23
  4. Falcons: 22
  5. Washington: 21

Grady Jarrett currently leads the Falcons with 2.5 sacks and three other players – Dante Fowler, Takk McKinley and Charles Harris – each have one sack. Deion Jones has a half-sack.

AP_20271716418490
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

NOT GREAT, BOB

4. Fourth-quarter floundering: The fourth quarter hasn't been pretty for the Falcons so far in 2020. How bad has it been? Well, chew on this stat (if you can stomach it) comparing the 2019 defense to the 2020 through the first three games:

2019: 15 total points allowed in the fourth quarter

  • at Vikings: 0
  • vs. Eagles: 8
  • at Colts: 7
  • Average: 5.0

2020: 46 total points allowed in the fourth quarter

  • vs. Seahawks: 10
  • at Cowboys: 16
  • vs. Bears: 20
  • Average: 15.3

To sum it up, the Falcons allowed a total of 15 points in the fourth quarter through the first three games in 2019. In 2020, the Falcons defense is surrendering an average of 15 points in fourth quarters so far.

AP_20271727850183
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

5. Red flags in red zone: The Falcons defense was somewhat better in the red zone against the Bears but the unit's performance once teams get down inside the 20-yard line hasn't been great through three games. Here are how opposing offenses have fared so far:

  • vs. Seahawks: 4 for 4 (100 percent)
  • at Cowboys: 5 of 6 (83 percent)
  • vs. Bears:  2 for 4 (50 percent)

In short, the Falcons' opponents have scored 78 percent (11 of 14) of the time in the red zone so far this season.

6. The injuries are piling up: Based on the fallout from the Cowboys game and the injury reports throughout the week, we knew there was a good chance some notable names were going to be on the inactive list for the Bears game. Still, that list had to be tough to look at for most Falcons fans.

If you had told any Falcons fan back in August that all of those players would be out heading into the third game of the season, I'm sure there would have been more than a few gasps and groans. Well, that was the reality for the Falcons on Sunday and, unfortunately, they're not alone when it comes to being hit with the injury bug.

Making matters worse, the Falcons suffered some more injuries on Sunday. According to one report, Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo is expected to miss time due to a strained groin. Receiver Russell Gage (concussion) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (hip) also left Sunday's game.

EARLY PEEK AT THE PACKERS

Last season the Packers made it to the NFC title game, won their division and went 13-3. Yet no one was really talking about them a whole lot during the offseason – other than Pete Prisco of CBS Sports, who has been screaming from the mountain tops that Green Bay is the best team in the NFC. And through three games, it looks like Prisco is right.

The Packers might be the most complete team in the NFC right now. Not only is the Pack 3-0, they are averaging 40.7 points per game, piling up 459.7 yards of offense per game and they've scored more than 35 points in all three wins, too.

  • 43-34 win at Minnesota Vikings
  • 42-21 win vs. Detroit Lions
  • 37-30 win at New Orleans Saints

In short, Aaron Rodgers is playing as well as he's ever played, he's making smart decisions and taking care of the ball, the Packers offensive line is playing well and Green Bay is running the football effectively with Aaron Jones, too. Even without top receiver Davante Adams, the Packers went into New Orleans and downed the Saints on Sunday night, which is never an easy assignment.

Game Photos | Bears at Falcons

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears with top photos from inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 3.

AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8800_16x9web
1 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH2_6832_16x9web
2 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4799_16x9web
3 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8526_16x9web
4 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8169_16x9web
5 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8406_16x9web
6 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8795_16x9web
7 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8748_16x9web
8 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8939_16x9web
9 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_9025_16x9web
10 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH2_6767_16x9web
11 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_9009_16x9web
12 / 69
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_9031_16x9web
13 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH2_6791_16x9web
14 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_9010_16x9web
15 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8985_16x9web
16 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8876_16x9web
17 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8817_16x9web
18 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8852_16x9web
19 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH1_8968_16x9web
20 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_8573_16x9web
21 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_KH2_6824_16x9web
22 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_8725_16x9web
23 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_8964_16x9web
24 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_8792_16x9web
25 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9071_16x9web
26 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9096_16x9web
27 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9103_16x9web
28 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9089_16x9web
29 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9130_16x9web
30 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4320_16x9web
31 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4115_16x9web
32 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4368_16x9web
33 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4281_16x9web
34 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4077_16x9web
35 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4260_16x9web
36 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4396_16x9web
37 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4448_16x9web
38 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4377_16x9web
39 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4558_16x9web
40 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_4883_16x9web
41 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5237_16x9web
42 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5483_16x9web
43 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5457_16x9web
44 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5488_16x9web
45 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5461_16x9web
46 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5509_16x9web
47 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5724_16x9web
48 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5777_16x9web
49 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5799_16x9web
50 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5780_16x9web
51 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5820_16x9web
52 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5913_16x9web
53 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5919_16x9web
54 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9193_16x9web
55 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5923_16x9web
56 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9313_16x9web
57 / 69
AF_20200927_ATLvsCHI_AH1_5983_16x9web
58 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9458_16x9web
59 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9353_16x9web
60 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9463_16x9web
61 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9510_16x9web
62 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9553_16x9web
63 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9767_16x9web
64 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9414_16x9web
65 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9596_16x9web
66 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9957_16x9web
67 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF1_9720_16x9web
68 / 69
AF_20200927_CHIatATL_RF2_4031_16x9web
69 / 69

