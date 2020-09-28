Beek's Bits: Six from Sunday and an early peek at the Packers

EARLY PEEK AT THE PACKERS

Last season the Packers made it to the NFC title game, won their division and went 13-3. Yet no one was really talking about them a whole lot during the offseason – other than Pete Prisco of CBS Sports, who has been screaming from the mountain tops that Green Bay is the best team in the NFC. And through three games, it looks like Prisco is right.

The Packers might be the most complete team in the NFC right now. Not only is the Pack 3-0, they are averaging 40.7 points per game, piling up 459.7 yards of offense per game and they've scored more than 35 points in all three wins, too.

43-34 win at Minnesota Vikings

42-21 win vs. Detroit Lions

37-30 win at New Orleans Saints