Report: Younghoe Koo expected to miss time with injury

Pelissero reports that Koo played through the injury during the Falcons' 30-26 loss to the Bears on Sunday, but he missed one extra-point attempt and one field goal attempt. Koo was also unable to kickoff during the game, with punter Sterling Hofrichter taking over those duties.

In Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, Koo was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points. He has missed just one field goal this season and two extra points. Koo earned the Falcons' kicker job after a strong showing during the second half of the 2019 season, during which he made 23 of his 26 field goal attempts and 15 of his 16 extra-point attempts; he was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week twice during his eight games with Atlanta.