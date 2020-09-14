Beek's Bits: Six from Sunday, peek at the Cowboys

Now that the dust has settled some, here are three things I liked and three not-so-much from the Falcons' 38-25 season-opening loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

MORE, PLEASE

1. A sack from Takk: Back in early July, we kicked off a 10-part series ranking the Falcons we thought were in line to have a breakout season in 2020. Takk McKinley was the first one in that series for a reason: Everything lines up perfectly for McKinley to finally have that big year we've all been waiting for since he arrived via a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

McKinely is now in his fourth year with the Falcons and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season after Atlanta opted to not pick up his fifth-year option. The Falcons, in a statement, said they "are taking a wait-and-see approach."