Beek's Bits: Falcons didn't win deciding plays, but Wilson did

We also saw some of the Falcons' newest additions – just not nearly enough

Sep 13, 2020 at 05:23 PM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

0913_SEA-BITS copy

There was a lot to feel good about in the Falcons' season-opener against the Seahawks, especially early on.

The Falcons' pass rush showed up.

Todd Gurley was off and running well.

Hayden Hurst made a diving circus catch.

But the Falcons' season-opening 38-25 loss was ultimately decided on two plays – both were fourth-down gambles. Oh, and Russell Wilson, who proved unstoppable as the game went on.

Trailing 14-3 heading into the second quarter, the Falcons managed to battle back and make it a game. A Todd Gurley touchdown and Younghoe Koo field goal made it a 14-12 game at the break. Forget how well Wilson was playing, we had ourselves a ballgame. Then things started to spiral in the wrong direction for the Falcons.

RELATED CONTENT

On fourth-and-5 on the Falcons' 38 with 9:49 left to go in the third quarter, Wilson found D.K Metcalf sprinting past Isaiah Oliver down the left sideline for a walk-in touchdown. Seattle went up 21-12. That one hurt, but the Falcons were hardly out of it at that point.

Then, facing a three-and-out on their very next possession, the Falcons opted to call a fake punt on fourth-and-2 from their own 33. Sharrod Neasman took the direct snap, gained a couple of yards, but fumbled on the play.

The Seahawks recovered, and Wilson put his foot on the gas pedal. Five plays later, he found Greg Olsen for a 7-yard touchdown and blew this game wide open. The Falcons tacked on a couple of scores in the fourth quarter, but never really threated the Seahawks again.

A blown coverage on fourth down and a fumble on a fake point. Those are two really tough miscues to overcome, especially in a tight game.

And the Falcons never did, never mind Wilson ...

AP_20257633848184
AP Photo/John Bazemore

No answer for Wilson

The Falcons knew they were going to have their hands full with Russell Wilson, who is one of the best quarterbacks in the league when under pressure. And Atlanta's defense appeared to get off to a solid start against the Seahawks' escape artist, sacking him three times in the first half.

But, in case you forgot, Wilson was one of the most-sacked quarterbacks in the league last year. Both he and Matt Ryan were sacked 48 times in 2019. Playing under duress doesn't seem to faze the Seahawks' signal caller.

And that was again the case against the Falcons as Wilson completed a blistering 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. Wilson connected with nine different receivers. His favorite target was Tyler Lockett, who caught eight passes for 92 yards. Meltcalf, who hauled in the aforementioned 38-yard touchdown, had four catches for 95 yards. Wilson only ran the ball twice, but averaged a staggering 15 yards per carry.

AP_20257643602281
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Good start for Gurley

I thought it was really encouraging to see the Falcons feed Todd Gurley the ball early in this one. Gurley, who signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Falcons, ran the ball 10 times for 51 yards and scored on a 1-yard plunge to make it a 14-9 game in the second quarter.

But, in the second half, Gurley touched the ball just four times and gained only 5 yards.

In case you're wondering the last time a Falcons running back eclipsed the 100-yard mark was back on Dec. 23, 2018, when Brian Hill rushed for 115 yards on eight carries in a 24-10 win against the Panthers in Week 16.

That dry spell is now up to 630 days ... and counting.

AP_20257638016874
AP Photo/John Bazemore

We saw the new additions – just not enough

As noted above, it was great see Hurst get off to a great start before disappearing in the second half.

We saw flashes of how special new tight can be in this offense. Did you see that nifty 27-yarder he pulled in, his first in a Falcons uniform? You can watch it below.

As good as that play was in the first half, Hurst only caught two balls for 11 yards in the second half.

Dante Fowler, another one of those big free-agent signings the Falcons made this past offseason, also made his Falcons debut. Fowler finished the game with four tackles, a half sack, a tackle for a loss and one hit on Wilson.

Fowler's performance was good but left me feeling much like Gurley and Hurst did: Wanting more.

Game Photos | Seahawks at Falcons

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks with top photos from the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 1.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a long catch against Seattle Seahawks safety Lano Hill #42 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a long catch against Seattle Seahawks safety Lano Hill #42 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the football in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the football in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and safety Keanu Neal #22 tackle Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer #25 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 74

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and safety Keanu Neal #22 tackle Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer #25 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 and guard Chris Lindstrom #63 celebrate wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 after he scored a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 74

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 and guard Chris Lindstrom #63 celebrate wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 after he scored a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 sack Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 sack Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20200913_SEAtATL_AR1_0560_16x9web
10 / 74
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 leaps over Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs #37 in the fourth quarter on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 leaps over Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs #37 in the fourth quarter on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 in action on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 74

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 in action on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons line up against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 74

The Atlanta Falcons line up against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn looks on from the sideline on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 74

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn looks on from the sideline on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons defense closes in on Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer #25 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 74

The Atlanta Falcons defense closes in on Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer #25 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 sack Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 sack Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates with linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 on the sideline on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 74

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates with linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 on the sideline on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 celebrates after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 celebrates after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 closes in to sack Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 closes in to sack Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates his first sack of the season on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates his first sack of the season on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 blocks for quarterback Matt Ryan #2 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 74

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 blocks for quarterback Matt Ryan #2 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a diving catch in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 74

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a diving catch in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 celebrates his first sack of the season against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 celebrates his first sack of the season against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20200913_SEAatATL_KH1_3393_16x9web
34 / 74
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 fist bumps Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 before the coin toss on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 74

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 fist bumps Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 before the coin toss on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 stands for the coin toss before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 74

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 stands for the coin toss before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn stands for the National Anthem before the Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 74

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn stands for the National Anthem before the Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn shakes hands with wide receiver Julio Jones #11 before the Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 74

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn shakes hands with wide receiver Julio Jones #11 before the Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 takes the field before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 takes the field before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 takes the field before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 takes the field before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 takes the field for the first time as an Atlanta Falcon before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 takes the field for the first time as an Atlanta Falcon before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons take the field before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 74

The Atlanta Falcons take the field before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 takes the field for the first time as an Atlanta Falcon before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 takes the field for the first time as an Atlanta Falcon before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Players from the Falcons and the Seahawks looks arms together in their respective end zones during "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the start of the Falcons verse the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 74

Players from the Falcons and the Seahawks looks arms together in their respective end zones during "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the start of the Falcons verse the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players huddle up before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 74

Atlanta Falcons players huddle up before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons stand together as "Lift Every Voice and Sing" plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 74

The Atlanta Falcons stand together as "Lift Every Voice and Sing" plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Falcons owner Arthur M Blank stands in unity with the Atlanta Falcons during "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 74

Falcons owner Arthur M Blank stands in unity with the Atlanta Falcons during "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players huddle up before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 74

Atlanta Falcons players huddle up before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons stand together as "Lift Every Voice and Sing" plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 74

The Atlanta Falcons stand together as "Lift Every Voice and Sing" plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons stand together as "Lift Every Voice and Sing" plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 74

The Atlanta Falcons stand together as "Lift Every Voice and Sing" plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank links arms with the team in a moment of unity before the Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 74

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank links arms with the team in a moment of unity before the Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 warms up before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 warms up before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 74

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail of the new Falcons helmet is shown before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 74

A detail of the new Falcons helmet is shown before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 stretches before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 stretches before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 is shown before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 74

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 is shown before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 74

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 74

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 74

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 gets hype before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 74

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 gets hype before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 74

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 74

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 74

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 74

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 74

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20200913_SEAatATL_RF1_3228_16x9web
69 / 74
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 warm up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
70 / 74

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 warm up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
71 / 74

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 74

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank fist bumps Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll before the Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 74

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank fist bumps Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll before the Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Players huddle up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 74

Players huddle up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Falcons' focus on defensive line apparent in Week 1 loss to Seahawks

Although the season began with a loss, the focus on the defensive line in the offseason appears to be paying off
Ricardo Allen: Not how we envisioned starting, we have to get this figured out 
news

Ricardo Allen: Not how we envisioned starting, we have to get this figured out 

Ricardo Allen reacts to Atlanta's Week 1 loss to the Seahawks by saying the team must focus on the details moving forward 
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in actin during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Two fourth-down plays tell story of Falcons' loss to Seahawks

Two ensuing fourth downs loomed large in the Seattle Seahawks' 38-25 victory against the Atlanta Falcons
Matt Ryan passes John Elway, moves to No. 9 on NFL's all-time passing list
news

Matt Ryan passes John Elway, moves to No. 9 on NFL's all-time passing list

With an 18-yard pass to Julio Jones in the fourth quarter of the Falcons' season opener, Ryan moved into ninth on league's career passing yards list
Halftime burning questions: How do Falcons take control of game? 
news

Halftime burning questions: How do Falcons take control of game? 

Matt Tabeek, Kelsey Conway and Will McFadden answer some of the most pressing question for the first half
Falcons statement on players' demonstration with Seahawks
news

Falcons statement on players' demonstration with Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
news

Grady Jarrett surprised by mom, family members ahead of season-opener

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Elisha Jarrett will miss being in the stands for Grady's game for the first time in years. But here's how she pulled off an epic surprise to see her son before kickoff
Pre-game burning questions: Can Falcons' O-line keep Matt Ryan upright? 
news

Pre-game burning questions: Can Falcons' O-line keep Matt Ryan upright? 

Matt Tabeek and Will McFadden answer some of the most pressing questions for this team ahead of kickoff
Falcons-Seahawks inactives: Marlon Davidson officially ruled out
news

Falcons-Seahawks inactives: Marlon Davidson officially ruled out

Rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks
Falcons, Seahawks to wear armbands honoring the late John Lewis
news

Falcons, Seahawks to wear armbands honoring the late John Lewis

The white armbands will featuring the initials of John Lewis and logos of each team
Atlanta Falcons Running Back Todd Gurley #21 poses for images during the 2020 Atlanta Falcons Creative Day shoot on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
news

After impressing new teammates, Todd Gurley ready to suit up for Falcons

On Sunday, fans will get their first full look at Gurley in a Falcons uniform as Atlanta takes on the Seattle Seahawks

Top News

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Falcons' focus on defensive line apparent in Week 1 loss to Seahawks

Ricardo Allen: Not how we envisioned starting, we have to get this figured out 

Ricardo Allen: Not how we envisioned starting, we have to get this figured out 

Beek's Bits: Falcons didn't win deciding plays, but Wilson did

Beek's Bits: Falcons didn't win deciding plays, but Wilson did

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in actin during the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Two fourth-down plays tell story of Falcons' loss to Seahawks

Advertising