Beek's Bits: Falcons didn't win deciding plays, but Wilson did

No answer for Wilson

The Falcons knew they were going to have their hands full with Russell Wilson, who is one of the best quarterbacks in the league when under pressure. And Atlanta's defense appeared to get off to a solid start against the Seahawks' escape artist, sacking him three times in the first half.

But, in case you forgot, Wilson was one of the most-sacked quarterbacks in the league last year. Both he and Matt Ryan were sacked 48 times in 2019. Playing under duress doesn't seem to faze the Seahawks' signal caller.