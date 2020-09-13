Two fourth-down plays tell story of Falcons' loss to Seahawks

Two ensuing fourth downs loomed large in the Seattle Seahawks’ 38-25 victory against the Atlanta Falcons

Sep 13, 2020 at 04:15 PM
Will McFadden

Two ensuing fourth downs loomed large in the Seattle Seahawks' 38-25 victory against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon.

With just under 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter of what had been a tightly contested game, the Seahawks faced a fourth-and-5 at Atlanta's 38-yard line. Instead of attempting a long field goal or trying to pin the Falcons deep with a punt, the Seahawks opted to go for the first down, a decision that paid off.

Russell Wilson took the snap and delivered a perfectly placed ball to second-year receiver D.K. Metcalf, who had a step-and-a-half on Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver and scored a 38-yard touchdown. It was the first big downfield play allowed by Atlanta's defense, but it was crucial in swinging momentum over to Seattle.

On Atlanta's following offensive possession, the Falcons quickly faced a fourth down of their own. Sending on the punt team for a fourth-and-2 at their own 33-yard line, the Falcons decided on some trickery and called for a direct snap to safety Sharrod Neasman, who ran up the middle. Neasman picked up enough yardage for the first down, but a direct shot on the ball by Seahawks safety Marquise Blair jarred it loose and allowed Seattle receiver Freddie Swain to recover it.

The Falcons took their shot, but it was the Seahawks who benefitted from it.

"In this game, that was the one that we had and the look that we were looking for," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said of the decision to run the fake punt. "To not execute that one and obviously turn the ball over, that was a big part [of the game]."

Starting in prime field position, the Seahawks scored their fourth touchdown of the afternoon just five plays later. Longtime Panthers tight end Greg Olsen scored his first touchdown as a Seahawk, catching a 7-yard pass and giving Seattle a 28-12 lead. What had been a back-and-forth affair in the first half quickly shifted in the Seahawks' favor in the span of just two drives.

Fourth downs haunted the Falcons all afternoon. Atlanta did not convert any of its four fourth-down attempts, and those misses turned into 24 points for the Seahawks.

"We certainly wanted to be and knowing that with the group that we have we're going to continue to do that," Quinn said. "Some are execution ones, some to say, 'Hey, you'd like to have a different call in those spaces.' But, against a good quarterback, you want to be bold, you want to stay aggressive."

Those failed fourth downs also impacted the way the Falcons could approach the game. Atlanta made a noticeable commitment to running the ball in the first half, and it was allowing them to sustain drives and keep the game close.

The Falcons had 16 carries for 65 yards in the first half, an average of 4.1 yards per carry. Todd Gurley scored Atlanta's first touchdown on a 1-yard run in the second quarter, and he looked effective in his first game leading the Falcons' backfield, finishing the game with 14 carries for 56 yards and the score.

Once the Seahawks took their 28-12 lead, however, the Falcons were forced to become more reliant on the pass. At times, the Falcons are at their best throwing the ball, as they were during their five-play scoring drive midway through the fourth quarter. On that drive, Ryan was a perfect 5-for-5 for 75 yards and capped things off with an 18-yard touchdown throw to a wide-open Calvin Ridley. Ryan also moved to No. 9 on the NFL's all-time passing list on that drive.

"When you get yourself behind that much, you've got to put the ball in the air," Gurley said. "We did a good job of trying to do no-huddle. [Ridley] got a couple of touchdowns, [Julio] got some catches, Hayden, Russ. We can just feed off of that into next week, but we've got to just do better and make more touchdowns for sure."

It's difficult to have success with a one-dimensional approach in the NFL, though. As the Falcons continued to mount a comeback attempt, a few errant passes from Ryan and a drop by Ridley on fourth down doomed their hopes of further cutting into Seattle's lead later in the fourth quarter.

A 1-yard touchdown run by running back Carlos Hyde with just under four minutes remaining all but clinched the victory for Seattle by giving the Seahawks a 20-point lead.

The final score is not entirely indicative of the effort put forth by Atlanta on Sunday. The defense sacked Wilson four times, showing noticeable improvement in that aspect of the game. Atlanta's secondary did not have any complete breakdowns in coverage, although the Seahawks were more successful moving the ball through the air in the second half, particularly with Tyler Lockett and Metcalf, who finished with 95 and 92 yards, respectively.

Offensively, the Falcons' top receiving duo also had a productive day. Julio Jones caught nine passes for 157 yards and Ridley had nine grabs for 130 yards and two touchdowns. Even Russell Gage performed well in his first starting action as a slot receiver, catching eight passes for 98 yards. Ryan finished Sunday's game completing 36-of-52 passes for 434 yards and two touchdowns with one interceptions.

Atlanta outgained Seattle 506 yards to 383 yards, and the Falcons held the Seahawks to under 100 rushing yards. Atlanta also held Seattle to just 3-of-9 on third downs.

Yet, for as good as Atlanta looked at times in various phases of the game, it was not enough to overcome the Falcons' failures on fourth down, which decided the outcome and doomed them in Week 1.

"One game doesn't define us," Jones said. "We've just got to keep building, keep trusting one another. Keep going out there and, when our number gets called, make the plays and just keep going from there."

Game Photos | Seahawks at Falcons

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks with top photos from the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Week 1.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a long catch against Seattle Seahawks safety Lano Hill #42 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes a long catch against Seattle Seahawks safety Lano Hill #42 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the football in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the football in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and safety Keanu Neal #22 tackle Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer #25 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 and safety Keanu Neal #22 tackle Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer #25 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 and guard Chris Lindstrom #63 celebrate wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 after he scored a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary #76 and guard Chris Lindstrom #63 celebrate wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 after he scored a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 sack Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 sack Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20200913_SEAtATL_AR1_0560_16x9web
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 leaps over Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs #37 in the fourth quarter on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 leaps over Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs #37 in the fourth quarter on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 in action on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell #24 in action on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons line up against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons line up against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn looks on from the sideline on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn looks on from the sideline on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons defense closes in on Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer #25 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons defense closes in on Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer #25 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 sack Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 sack Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 in action during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates with linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 on the sideline on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 celebrates with linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 on the sideline on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 celebrates after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 celebrates after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 runs the ball in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 closes in to sack Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 closes in to sack Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates his first sack of the season on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 celebrates his first sack of the season on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 blocks for quarterback Matt Ryan #2 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 blocks for quarterback Matt Ryan #2 on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a diving catch in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a diving catch in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 celebrates his first sack of the season against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 celebrates his first sack of the season against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20200913_SEAatATL_KH1_3393_16x9web
Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 fist bumps Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 before the coin toss on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 fist bumps Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 before the coin toss on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 stands for the coin toss before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 stands for the coin toss before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn stands for the National Anthem before the Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn stands for the National Anthem before the Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn shakes hands with wide receiver Julio Jones #11 before the Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn shakes hands with wide receiver Julio Jones #11 before the Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 takes the field before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 takes the field before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 takes the field before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 takes the field before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 takes the field for the first time as an Atlanta Falcon before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 takes the field for the first time as an Atlanta Falcon before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons take the field before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons take the field before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 takes the field for the first time as an Atlanta Falcon before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 takes the field for the first time as an Atlanta Falcon before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Players from the Falcons and the Seahawks looks arms together in their respective end zones during "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the start of the Falcons verse the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Players from the Falcons and the Seahawks looks arms together in their respective end zones during "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the start of the Falcons verse the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players huddle up before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players huddle up before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons stand together as "Lift Every Voice and Sing" plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons stand together as "Lift Every Voice and Sing" plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Falcons owner Arthur M Blank stands in unity with the Atlanta Falcons during "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)
Falcons owner Arthur M Blank stands in unity with the Atlanta Falcons during "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players huddle up before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players huddle up before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons stand together as "Lift Every Voice and Sing" plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons stand together as "Lift Every Voice and Sing" plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The Atlanta Falcons stand together as "Lift Every Voice and Sing" plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
The Atlanta Falcons stand together as "Lift Every Voice and Sing" plays in Mercedes-Benz Stadium before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank links arms with the team in a moment of unity before the Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank links arms with the team in a moment of unity before the Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 warms up before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 warms up before facing the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

A detail of the new Falcons helmet is shown before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
A detail of the new Falcons helmet is shown before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 stretches before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 stretches before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 is shown before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 is shown before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 gets hype before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 gets hype before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20200913_SEAatATL_RF1_3228_16x9web
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 warm up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 and punter Sterling Hofrichter #4 warm up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
A general view of the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank fist bumps Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll before the Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank fist bumps Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll before the Falcons face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Players huddle up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Players huddle up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson #3 during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Falcons' focus on defensive line apparent in Week 1 loss to Seahawks

Although the season began with a loss, the focus on the defensive line in the offseason appears to be paying off
Ricardo Allen: Not how we envisioned starting, we have to get this figured out 
Ricardo Allen: Not how we envisioned starting, we have to get this figured out 

Ricardo Allen reacts to Atlanta's Week 1 loss to the Seahawks by saying the team must focus on the details moving forward 
Beek's Bits: Falcons didn't win deciding plays, but Wilson did
Beek's Bits: Falcons didn't win deciding plays, but Wilson did

We also saw some of the Falcons' newest additions – just not nearly enough
Matt Ryan passes John Elway, moves to No. 9 on NFL's all-time passing list
Matt Ryan passes John Elway, moves to No. 9 on NFL's all-time passing list

With an 18-yard pass to Julio Jones in the fourth quarter of the Falcons' season opener, Ryan moved into ninth on league's career passing yards list
Halftime burning questions: How do Falcons take control of game? 
Halftime burning questions: How do Falcons take control of game? 

Matt Tabeek, Kelsey Conway and Will McFadden answer some of the most pressing question for the first half
Falcons statement on players' demonstration with Seahawks
Falcons statement on players' demonstration with Seahawks

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 arrives to face the Seattle Seahawks on September 13, 2020. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)
Grady Jarrett surprised by mom, family members ahead of season-opener

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Elisha Jarrett will miss being in the stands for Grady's game for the first time in years. But here's how she pulled off an epic surprise to see her son before kickoff
Pre-game burning questions: Can Falcons' O-line keep Matt Ryan upright? 
Pre-game burning questions: Can Falcons' O-line keep Matt Ryan upright? 

Matt Tabeek and Will McFadden answer some of the most pressing questions for this team ahead of kickoff
Falcons-Seahawks inactives: Marlon Davidson officially ruled out
Falcons-Seahawks inactives: Marlon Davidson officially ruled out

Rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks
Falcons, Seahawks to wear armbands honoring the late John Lewis
Falcons, Seahawks to wear armbands honoring the late John Lewis

The white armbands will featuring the initials of John Lewis and logos of each team
Atlanta Falcons Running Back Todd Gurley #21 poses for images during the 2020 Atlanta Falcons Creative Day shoot on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
After impressing new teammates, Todd Gurley ready to suit up for Falcons

On Sunday, fans will get their first full look at Gurley in a Falcons uniform as Atlanta takes on the Seattle Seahawks

