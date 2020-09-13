Matt Ryan passes John Elway, moves to No. 9 on NFL's all-time passing list

Matt Ryan entered Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks needing just 290 passing yards to surpass Hall of Famer John Elway on the NFL's all-time passing list. With an 18-yard pass to Julio Jones in the fourth quarter of the Falcons' season opener, Ryan moved into ninth on league's career passing yards list.

Ryan jumped into the top 10 on the NFL's all-time passing list during the 2019 season, moving past Hall of Famer Warren Moon, and it didn't take him long at all to continue his climb. No. 8 on the list is Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who entered the 2020 season with 56,545 passing yards.