Falcons next opponent: Everything to know about the Carolina Panthers 

The Atlanta Falcons (0-4) return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for their first NFC South game as they take on the Carolina Panthers (2-2) at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. The Panthers are coming off a two-game win streak while the Falcons will be looking to get their first win of the year.

Here's what to know about the Falcons upcoming opponent, the Panthers:

Panthers learning their new identity under coach Matt Rhule

The Panthers are in the first year under Matt Rhule's leadership in Carolina. Rhule was hired in early January after emerging as one of the top college coaches from his time at Temple and Baylor. When Rhule took the job, he made several changes from a personnel standpoint. The team moved on from longtime starting quarterback Cam Newton and signed Teddy Bridgewater. Veteran tight Greg Olsen was not re-signed and All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly retired. Carolina used all seven of their draft picks on defensive players, including defensive tackle Derrick Brown with the No. 8 overall pick. The Panthers have recorded wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers in consecutive weeks.

Teddy Bridgewater is finding his groove again

In his first season with the Panthers and new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Bridgewater appears to be hitting his stride. He's completed 103 passes for 1,147 yards and eight touchdowns. Bridgewater recorded his first rushing touchdown since 2018 in Carolina's Week 3 win over Arizona. Heading into Week 5, Bridgewater ranks No. 6 in passing yards in the NFL.

Carolina's pass rush has been the difference

With former first-round Brian Burns and this year's second-round pick Yetur Gross-Matos, the Panthers have found their duo coming off the edge. Burns and Gross-Matos both have one sack on the year but look to be gaining more confidence each game. Burns recorded 7.5 sacks in the 2019 season and one forced fumble. Gross-Matos' strip sack on Kyler Murray was one of the game-changing plays for Carolina's defense in their most recent win over the Cardinals.

No Christian McCaffrey, no problem