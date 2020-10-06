Julio Jones becomes Falcons' all-time receptions leader

Julio Jones entered Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers needing just one reception to become the Atlanta Falcons' all-time leader in receptions. He accomplished that feat in the first quarter on a screen pass by Matt Ryan.

With 809 career receptions, Jones surpassed Falcons Ring of Honor member Roddy White, who ended his distinguished career with 808 catches. Jones and White were teammates for five seasons in Atlanta, helping the Falcons reach the NFC Championship game during the 2012 season. That year marked the last time the Falcons had two receivers top 1,000 yards. White led Atlanta with 92 receptions for 1,351 yards and seven touchdowns, while Jones caught 79 passes for 1,198 yards and 10 touchdowns.

"It's a great achievement and a great accomplishment to be mentioned because Roddy kind of taught me the game early in my career," Jones said of moving ahead of White. "Being able to put up numbers the way he put up numbers, having the ability to surpass him is nothing but love on both ends. Being mentioned in the same sentence as Roddy White, what he stands for as an Atlanta Falcon, what he did here for 11 years."