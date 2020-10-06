Falcons remain winless after prime-time matchup with Packers

The Atlanta Falcons (0-4) remain winless after losing 30-16 in a prime-time showdown against the Green Bay Packers (4-0).

This was an important game for the Falcons, who had lost fourth-quarter leads in their previous two games, but they could not gain the lead against the Packers on Monday night.

"We've got a team full of fighters and warriors, but our second quarter cannot look like our first," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. "I expect those two quarters of football to look a helluva lot different, certainly on the result side. We did not get what we came here to get."

Atlanta had back-to-back three-and-outs on its first two possessions and fell behind 20-3 in the first half. The offense came alive a bit in the second half, scoring 13 points, but that was not enough to overcome an offense that entered the game as the highest-scoring unit in the league.

Green Bay finished with 403 yards on offense, including 315 through the air. Aaron Rodgers was sacked just once, by Charles Harris who notched his second sack as a Falcon, and he tossed four touchdown passes with no interceptions. Reserve tight end Robert Tonyan was on the receiving end of three of those touchdown passes and finished with 98 yards on six receptions.

"On some of the mistakes we know they're correctable, certainly the ones down in the red zone," Quinn said. "And we will get those corrected."

Notably, Calvin Ridley finished the game without a single catch, and he dropped a touchdown late in the game that would have pulled Atlanta within a single touchdown. He entered the matchup as one of the NFL's leading receivers through three weeks of action. Todd Gurley scored two touchdowns in the game, matching his output for the season entering Week 4.

The Falcons ended the evening with 327 yards of offense. Matt Ryan ended with 249 passing yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. Christian Blake was the Falcons' leading receiver on Monday, recording eight catches for 86 yards.

Defensively, the Falcons had trouble defending all aspects of the Packers offense. Injuries to safeties Damontae Kazee and Jaylinn Hawkins left Atlanta thin at arguably its thinnest position, as both Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal were both ruled out ahead of Monday night. That allowed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense to hit chunk play after chunk play.

Linebackers Deion Jones and Foye Oluokun had positive nights for Atlanta's defense, finishing the game with eight tackles apiece. Six different Falcons players ended the game with a tackle for a loss, but the team wasn't able to force a turnover and had just one sack.

The Falcons begin division play next week against the Carolina Panthers (2-2) and are still seeking their first win of the season.