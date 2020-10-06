Falcons remain winless after prime-time matchup with Packers

Atlanta falls to 0-4 after coming up short against Green Bay on Monday night

Oct 05, 2020 at 11:56 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

AP_20280057105613
AP Photo/Tom Lynn

The Atlanta Falcons (0-4) remain winless after losing 30-16 in a prime-time showdown against the Green Bay Packers (4-0).

This was an important game for the Falcons, who had lost fourth-quarter leads in their previous two games, but they could not gain the lead against the Packers on Monday night.

"We've got a team full of fighters and warriors, but our second quarter cannot look like our first," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said. "I expect those two quarters of football to look a helluva lot different, certainly on the result side. We did not get what we came here to get."

Atlanta had back-to-back three-and-outs on its first two possessions and fell behind 20-3 in the first half. The offense came alive a bit in the second half, scoring 13 points, but that was not enough to overcome an offense that entered the game as the highest-scoring unit in the league.

Green Bay finished with 403 yards on offense, including 315 through the air. Aaron Rodgers was sacked just once, by Charles Harris who notched his second sack as a Falcon, and he tossed four touchdown passes with no interceptions. Reserve tight end Robert Tonyan was on the receiving end of three of those touchdown passes and finished with 98 yards on six receptions.

"On some of the mistakes we know they're correctable, certainly the ones down in the red zone," Quinn said. "And we will get those corrected."

Notably, Calvin Ridley finished the game without a single catch, and he dropped a touchdown late in the game that would have pulled Atlanta within a single touchdown. He entered the matchup as one of the NFL's leading receivers through three weeks of action. Todd Gurley scored two touchdowns in the game, matching his output for the season entering Week 4.

The Falcons ended the evening with 327 yards of offense. Matt Ryan ended with 249 passing yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. Christian Blake was the Falcons' leading receiver on Monday, recording eight catches for 86 yards.

Defensively, the Falcons had trouble defending all aspects of the Packers offense. Injuries to safeties Damontae Kazee and Jaylinn Hawkins left Atlanta thin at arguably its thinnest position, as both Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal were both ruled out ahead of Monday night. That allowed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense to hit chunk play after chunk play.

Linebackers Deion Jones and Foye Oluokun had positive nights for Atlanta's defense, finishing the game with eight tackles apiece. Six different Falcons players ended the game with a tackle for a loss, but the team wasn't able to force a turnover and had just one sack.

The Falcons begin division play next week against the Carolina Panthers (2-2) and are still seeking their first win of the season.

"In my heart and in my head and everything that I believe in I know that we can [get back into this season]," Quinn said. "I know that the second quarter of our season will look a helluva lot different than our first - that's in fact what I told the team. Nothing has been decided yet. We do have our first division game coming up here this season, and we're certainly looking forward to that."

Game Photos | Falcons at Packers

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers with top photos from inside Lambeau Field in Week 4.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
1 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

The Atlanta Falcons defense makes a stop at the goal line Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
2 / 65

The Atlanta Falcons defense makes a stop at the goal line Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes his 809th career catch to surpass Roddy White as the Atlanta Falcons franchise reception leader during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
3 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes his 809th career catch to surpass Roddy White as the Atlanta Falcons franchise reception leader during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 scores a touchdown in the second half against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
4 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 scores a touchdown in the second half against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

The Atlanta Falcons versus the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
5 / 65

The Atlanta Falcons versus the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
6 / 65

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the snap against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
7 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the snap against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
8 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
9 / 65

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 makes a tackle on Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams #30on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
10 / 65

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker #43 makes a tackle on Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams #30on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 in action during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
11 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 in action during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
12 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 in action during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
13 / 65

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 in action during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

The offensive line lines up against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
14 / 65

The offensive line lines up against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and safety Damontae Kazee #27 make a tackle during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
15 / 65

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 and safety Damontae Kazee #27 make a tackle during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
16 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates making a stop against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
17 / 65

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates making a stop against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and defensive end John Cominsky #50 tackle Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones #33 in the first half on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
18 / 65

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 and defensive end John Cominsky #50 tackle Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones #33 in the first half on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes his 809th career catch to surpass Roddy White as the Atlanta Falcons franchise reception leader during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
19 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes his 809th career catch to surpass Roddy White as the Atlanta Falcons franchise reception leader during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
20 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with guard Chris Lindstrom #63 on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
21 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with guard Chris Lindstrom #63 on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee #27 and cornerback Kendall Sheffield #20 make a tackle against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
22 / 65

Atlanta Falcons safety Damontae Kazee #27 and cornerback Kendall Sheffield #20 make a tackle against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the football against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
23 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the football against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates with defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 and defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
24 / 65

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates with defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 and defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner #91 on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
25 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
26 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
27 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
28 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 makes a tackle during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
29 / 65

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr #56 makes a tackle during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 makes a tackle at the goal line against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
30 / 65

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 makes a tackle at the goal line against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates making a stop against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
31 / 65

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32 celebrates making a stop against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
32 / 65

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 makes a tackle against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
33 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
34 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 celebrates scoring a touchdown with offensive tackle Jake Matthews #70 on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 becomes the Atlanta Falcons' all-time leader in receptions with 809 career receptions, surpassing Roddy White, on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
35 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 becomes the Atlanta Falcons' all-time leader in receptions with 809 career receptions, surpassing Roddy White, on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 becomes the Atlanta Falcons' all-time leader in receptions with 809 career receptions, surpassing Roddy White, on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
36 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 becomes the Atlanta Falcons' all-time leader in receptions with 809 career receptions, surpassing Roddy White, on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes his 809th career catch to surpass Roddy White as the Atlanta Falcons franchise reception leader during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
37 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 makes his 809th career catch to surpass Roddy White as the Atlanta Falcons franchise reception leader during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
38 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 gestures against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)
39 / 65

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51 gestures against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
40 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown on the field during warm ups before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
41 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown on the field during warm ups before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 is shown before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
42 / 65

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 is shown before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game the against Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
43 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game the against Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
44 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 is shown during warm up before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
45 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 is shown during warm up before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 is shown during warm up before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
46 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 is shown during warm up before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warm up before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
47 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 warm up before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown on the field during warm ups before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
48 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown on the field during warm ups before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
49 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 is shown during warm ups before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown on the field during warm ups before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
50 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is shown on the field during warm ups before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is warms up before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
51 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 is warms up before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons are shown before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
52 / 65

Atlanta Falcons are shown before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
53 / 65

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 stretches before the games against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
54 / 65

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 stretches before the games against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown during warm ups before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
55 / 65

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 is shown during warm ups before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 and tight end Hayden Hurst #81 walk to the field on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)
56 / 65

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 and tight end Hayden Hurst #81 walk to the field on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)

The Atlanta Falcons huddle around Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)
57 / 65

The Atlanta Falcons huddle around Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur M Blank talks with Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)
58 / 65

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur M Blank talks with Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy before the start of the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 gestures before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)
59 / 65

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 gestures before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach
60 / 65

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn talks to quarterback Matt Ryan #2 before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)

The Atlanta Falcons huddle around Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)
61 / 65

The Atlanta Falcons huddle around Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 walks off of the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)
62 / 65

Atlanta Falcons center Matt Hennessy #61 walks off of the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn will honor Raymond Santana, one of the Exonerated Five, as the Atlanta Falcons face the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)
63 / 65

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn will honor Raymond Santana, one of the Exonerated Five, as the Atlanta Falcons face the Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 walks across Lambeau Field on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)
64 / 65

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 walks across Lambeau Field on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank walks out to the field before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)
65 / 65

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank walks out to the field before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers on October 5, 2020. (Photo by Mark Brown/AtlantaFalcons)

