Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Top three spots unchanged as Cowboys, Falcons, Texans tumble

The top three teams – Chiefs, Packers and Seahawks – remain the same this week. Really, the only difference in the top eight teams as we head into Week 5 are the Ravens and Bills each moving up one spot while the Steelers drop from No. 4 to 6.

Pittsburgh's game was postponed after an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests within the Titans organization.

RELATED CONTENT

After tying each other a week ago, the Bengals and Eagles made the biggest leaps this week – each jumping nine spots – following their first wins. The biggest falls this week occurred in the state of Texas, as both the Cowboys and Texans dropped six spots after ugly losses. The Falcons, who fell to 0-4 on the season, also tumbled from No. 25 to 29 this week after being picked apart by Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Monday night.