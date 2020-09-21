Beek's Bits: Six from Sunday and an early peek at the Bears

EARLY PEEK AT THE BEARS

The Bears enter Week 2 coming off back-to-back wins over the Lions and Giants – both wins were close ones – and are off to their best start since 2013, when they won their first three games.

A week after rallying from 17 down and scoring 21 fourth-quarter points for a 27-23 win at Detroit – their first season-opening win in seven years – the Bears held off the Giants for a 17-13 home win on Sunday.

Simply put, Chicago plays solid on defense and isn't on offense. Still, I think this is a good matchup for the Falcons.

The Bears are only giving up 18 points per game – which is tied for third best in the league – and surrendering 360.5 in total yards per game. It'll be strength-on-strength when they take on the Falcons offense, and I like the Falcons on that side of the ball.