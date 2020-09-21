Beek's Bits: Six from Sunday and an early peek at the Bears

Three things I liked and three not-so-much from the the Falcons’ 40-39 loss to the Cowboys

Sep 21, 2020 at 05:55 PM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

AP_20260088693748
AP Photo/Danny Karnik

I don't know if the dust has settled on the loss to the Cowboys yet, but here are six things I think heading into Week 3 for what will be a crucial home game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

MORE, PLEASE

1. Ridley is rolling: Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley isn't just off to a hot start in 2020. Through his first 31 career games, Ridley's numbers put him in the company of some all-time NFL greats, including Julio Jones.

Yes, Ridley is on a roll and it doesn't look like he's about to slow down anytime soon, either.

In the Falcons first two games of the season, Ridley has 16 catches for 239 yards (119.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns. And chew on this: If Ridley keeps it up, he is on pace to make to make 128 receptions for 1,912 yards and score 32 touchdowns. While that seems unlikely – remember, Ridley has yet to start every game in a full season and has caught 127 passes for 1,687 yards and 17 touchdowns for his career – he's off to a scorching start.

Programming note: Be sure check out this week's After Further Review on Tuesday, which will spotlight the Falcons receiver.

AF_20200920_ATLatDAL_KH1_5776
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

2. Hello, turnovers: They say sacks and turnovers sometimes come in bunches, and that was certainly the case for the Falcons on Sunday against the Cowboys. Atlanta had entered its Week 2 showdown in Texas with zero turnovers following a season-opening loss to the Seahawks.

Well, that changed in a hurry against Dallas.

The Falcons came out swinging (and punching) against the Cowboys and forced four fumbles in the first quarter of play. Atlanta recovered three of them and cashed them in for 17 points while jumping out to a 20-0 lead. Linebacker Foye Oluokun was credited with three of the forced fumbles, while edge rusher Dante Fowler was credited with one forced fumble of his own.

AP_20257638019722
AP Photo/John Bazemore

3. Ice, ice baby: We know Matt Ryan is the best quarterback in Falcons franchise history, and no one will forget his MVP season in 2016 anytime soon. At least not around these parts. But how about the start Matty Ice is off to in 2020?

Ryan has completed 61 of 90 pass attempts (67.8 percent) for 723 yards (361.5 yards per game) and has tossed six touchdowns in the first two games of the season. He's thrown just one interception.

So just how good is Ryan's two-game start? It's among the very best in his career.

  • 2012: Completed 70.2 percent, 518 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 117.6 passer rating
  • 2016: Completed 72.6 percent, 730 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 121.4 passer rating
  • 2020: Completed 67.8 percent, 723 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 109.6 passer rating

Here are Ryan's best finishes through the years in different categories:

  • Completion percentage: 68.6 (2012)
  • Most completions: 429 (2013)
  • Most passing yards: 4,944 (2016)
  • Most pass attempts: 651 (2013)
  • Most touchdowns: 38 (2016)
  • Least interceptions: 7 (2016, 2018)

Right now, Ryan is on pace to complete 488 of 720 passes for 5,784 yards and 48 touchdowns, which obviously would all be career highs.

*Bonus stat: Matt Ryan has produced 38 first downs passing through two weeks – and that ranks No. 1 in the NFL right now. Ryan is also on pace to produce 304 passing first downs, which would eviscerate his career-high of 248, set in 2012.

AP_20264649406003
AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

NOT GREAT, BOB

4. Injury bug hits: In Week 1, it was relatively quiet on the injury front, which is always a good thing. Left tackle Jake Matthews did suffer a knee injury and left the game briefly before returning. Receiver Russell Gage was also evaluated for a head injury, be also returned to action. Compared to what some other NFL teams endured in their openers, the Falcons were in relatively excellent shape heading into their showdown against the Cowboys.

Well, just like I mentioned above with sacks and turnovers, injuries sometimes come in bunches, too. By game's end on Sunday, the Falcons injury list was a bit lengthy (and concerning):

  • DE Takk McKinley – groin
  • RT Kaleb McGary – knee
  • LB Foye Oluokun – hamstring
  • SS Ricardo Allen – elbow

The Falcons first injury report won't come out until Wednesday but there was at least some good news reported on Monday.

AP_20264591028146
AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

5. Slim pickins: For the second week in a row, I'm writing about turnovers in this section – that alone is not great, Bob. Last week I mentioned how the Falcons failed to force any against the Seahawks and, on the flip side, turned it over twice – a fumble and an interception.

Well, as noted above in No. 2, the Falcons are off the schneid when it comes to turnovers in general. However, they've yet to pick off a pass through two games. The Patriots currently lead the league with interceptions. The Colts, Steelers and the Washington football team have each tallied three picks.

However, eight teams still haven't registered an interception in 2020, and the Falcons are one of them. The Falcons ranked 19th in turnover differential in 2019.

AP_20264694417026
AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

6. Points giveth and taketh away: Scoring certainly hasn't been an issue for Matt Ryan and that Falcons offense. In fact, the offense in general really hasn't been a huge problem at all since that Super Bowl run in 2016. These are total yards per game (ypg) allowed and total points per game (ppg) allowed over the last three seasons and where the Falcons ranked:

  • 2017: 318.4 ypg (No. 9), 19.7 ppg (No. 8)
  • 2018: 384.5 ypg (No. 28), 26.4 ppg (No. 25)
  • 2019: 355.8 ypg (No. 20), 24.9 ppg (No. 23)

The Falcons are currently allowing 476.5 yards per game, which ranks 31 out of 32 teams, and are giving up an average 39.0 points per game, which is worst in the league. Atlanta needs to tighten things up on defense, an in a hurry.

AP_20264662901124
AP Photo/Nam Y. Hu

EARLY PEEK AT THE BEARS

The Bears enter Week 2 coming off back-to-back wins over the Lions and Giants – both wins were close ones – and are off to their best start since 2013, when they won their first three games.

A week after rallying from 17 down and scoring 21 fourth-quarter points for a 27-23 win at Detroit – their first season-opening win in seven years – the Bears held off the Giants for a 17-13 home win on Sunday.

Simply put, Chicago plays solid on defense and isn't on offense. Still, I think this is a good matchup for the Falcons.

The Bears are only giving up 18 points per game – which is tied for third best in the league – and surrendering 360.5 in total yards per game. It'll be strength-on-strength when they take on the Falcons offense, and I like the Falcons on that side of the ball.

Offensively, the Bears are led by quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (38 of 64 for 432 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions), running back David Montgomery (29 rushes for 146 yards and no touchdowns) and receiver Allen Robinson II (eight catches for 107 yards). It's also worth noting that the Giants sacked Trubisky four times on Sunday. While the Falcons have had their issues on defense, especially in the secondary, this offense isn't anything like the first two they've faced in the Seahawks and Cowboys.

Game Photos | Falcons at Cowboys

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks with top photos from inside AT&T Stadium in Week 2.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates a touchdown by tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 celebrates a touchdown by tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 dives to score a touchdown during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
2 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 dives to score a touchdown during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
3 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 forces a fumble on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 forces a fumble on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 recovers a fumble forced by linebacker Deion Jones #45 against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 recovers a fumble forced by linebacker Deion Jones #45 against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 forces a fumble on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 forces a fumble on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 recovers a fumble in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett #97 recovers a fumble in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 and. cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
8 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 and. cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 puts pressure on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 puts pressure on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The Falcons defense takes down Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott #21 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 101

The Falcons defense takes down Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott #21 in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

AF_20200920_ATLatDAL_KH1_5505_16x9web
11 / 101
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the snap in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 calls for the snap in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 runs the ball in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 make a tackle in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 and linebacker Mykal Walker #43 make a tackle in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 recovers a fumble after Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 is sacked during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
17 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end John Cominsky #50 recovers a fumble after Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 is sacked during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 forces a fumble in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 forces a fumble in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 makes a catch in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
21 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 congratulates wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 after Ridley scored a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
22 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 congratulates wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 after Ridley scored a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
23 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 101

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks a field goal in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 gestures a turnover in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 101

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 gestures a turnover in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 celebrates making a play in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 celebrates making a play in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley #98 closes in on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley #98 closes in on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the ball off to. running back Todd Gurley II #21 during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
28 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 hands the ball off to. running back Todd Gurley II #21 during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
29 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and the Falcons sideline signal a turnover in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 101

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 and the Falcons sideline signal a turnover in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 and cornerback Darqueze Dennard #34 tackle Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz #86 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 101

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 and cornerback Darqueze Dennard #34 tackle Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz #86 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 runs the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates a forced fumble against the Dallas Cowboys with linebacker Deion Jones #45 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means #55 celebrates a forced fumble against the Dallas Cowboys with linebacker Deion Jones #45 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 defends against Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz #86 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 101

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal #22 defends against Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz #86 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 scores a touchdown in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
37 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
38 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
39 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
40 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
41 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on from the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
42 / 101

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 looks on from the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
43 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 adjusts his headphones before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
44 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Tyeler Davison #96 adjusts his headphones before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
45 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Allen Bailey #93 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay walks the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
46 / 101

Atlanta Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay walks the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
47 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 smiles before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
48 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Christian Blake #13 smiles before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
49 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 laugh with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
50 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 and wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 laugh with wide receiver Russell Gage #83 before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
51 / 101

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
52 / 101

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warm up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
53 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17 and wide receiver Christian Blake #13 warm up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 warms up before the game again Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
54 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley #98 warms up before the game again Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
55 / 101

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
56 / 101

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat #94 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

AF_20200920_ATLatDAL_KH2_6560_16x9web
57 / 101
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
58 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 greets former teammate Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle #34 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
59 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 greets former teammate Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle #34 on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 stretches before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
60 / 101

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 stretches before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 gestures before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
61 / 101

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo #7 gestures before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 makes a catch in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
63 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
64 / 101

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 finds a hole in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 finds a hole in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
66 / 101

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51mwarms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
67 / 101

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack #51mwarms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
68 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 walks on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)
69 / 101

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 walks on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles as he talks to teammates before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
70 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 smiles as he talks to teammates before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 is shown before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
71 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 is shown before the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
72 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on in the first half on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
73 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 looks on in the first half on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
74 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on in the first half on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
75 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 looks on in the first half on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

The linebackers huddle up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
76 / 101

The linebackers huddle up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
77 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 receives the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
78 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 receives the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 scores a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
79 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 scores a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
80 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 runs the ball for a touchdown during the first quarter agents the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrate after Hayden Hurst scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
81 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 and tight end Hayden Hurst #81 celebrate after Hayden Hurst scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 punches the ball loose during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
82 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 punches the ball loose during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
83 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
84 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 punches the ball loose during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
85 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foyesade Oluokun #54 punches the ball loose during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
86 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 receives the ball to score a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

AF_20200920_ATLatDAL_AF_20200920_ATLatDAL_AH1_9366_16x9web
87 / 101
Photo: Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
88 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 waves as he heads to the locker room at the half during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
89 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones #11 waves as he heads to the locker room at the half during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks in the huddle during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
90 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 talks in the huddle during the game against Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
91 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
92 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II #21 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 tackles Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
93 / 101

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones #45 tackles Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott #4 during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action to score a touchdown during the first quarter during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
94 / 101

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst #81 in action to score a touchdown during the first quarter during the game against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
95 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and guard John Wetzel #75 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)
96 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley #18 and guard John Wetzel #75 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
97 / 101

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 makes a tackle in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 runs the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
98 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Brandon Powell #15 runs the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
99 / 101

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 throws the ball in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 plays quarterback in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
100 / 101

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage #83 plays quarterback in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)
101 / 101

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill #23 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Steffenie Burns)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

 Tabeek: After jarring loss, Falcons must find answer quickly
news

 Tabeek: After jarring loss, Falcons must find answer quickly

The Falcons literally needed just one player to want the ball in their hands with the game on the line
Beek's Bits: Must-win game? Blueprint to beating Big D, Cowboys O-line issues, NFC South picks
news

Beek's Bits: Must-win game? Blueprint to beating Big D, Cowboys O-line issues, NFC South picks

Plus five keys to beating Cowboys, and why Falcons need to call Todd Gurley's number more
Beek's Bits: Six from Sunday, peek at the Cowboys
news

Beek's Bits: Six from Sunday, peek at the Cowboys

Three things I liked and three not-so-much from the the Falcons' 38-25 season-opening loss to the Seahawks
Tabeek: Falcons didn't win deciding plays, but Wilson did
news

Tabeek: Falcons didn't win deciding plays, but Wilson did

We also saw some of the Falcons' newest additions – just not nearly enough
Beek's Bits: NFL predictions, biggest key to Falcons win, Week 1 NFC South picks
news

Beek's Bits: NFL predictions, biggest key to Falcons win, Week 1 NFC South picks

Secret to beating the Seahawks, why Falcons must start the season off with some wins and what's happening in the NFC South
Beek's Bits: Eight things I've learned from Falcons camp
news

Beek's Bits: Eight things I've learned from Falcons camp

It's still really early but here are my thoughts on some of the more exciting moments and emerging storylines from camp
Beek's Bits: A.J. Terrell needs just one play to make an early impression
news

Beek's Bits: A.J. Terrell needs just one play to make an early impression

The vibe on the practice fields changed in a hurry with one play from one of the team's newest additions
Tabeek: The Falcons are better, but no one knows what that means yet
news

Tabeek: The Falcons are better, but no one knows what that means yet

The roster is better, but does that mean the Falcons will contend for an NFC South title and make a deep push into the postseason?
Tabeek: Freeman, Turner were great backs, but voters got it right
news

Tabeek: Freeman, Turner were great backs, but voters got it right

The best season of the decade may have belonged to that 2016 team that Freeman was an integral part of, but the best running back of the decade was clearly Turner
Tabeek: Something special brewing on defense and it's Grady Jarrett 
news

Tabeek: Something special brewing on defense and it's Grady Jarrett 

There might be a few players worth comparing to Grady Jarrett in terms of this all-decade team conversation, but the debate wouldn't last very long
Tabeek: Falcons fans got the draft they wanted
news

Tabeek: Falcons fans got the draft they wanted

Atlanta used four of its six picks on defensive players, addressing some key needs

Top News

Beek's Bits: Six from Sunday and an early peek at the Bears

Beek's Bits: Six from Sunday and an early peek at the Bears

Falcons injuries: Kaleb McGary reportedly avoids major injury to knee

Falcons injuries: Kaleb McGary reportedly avoids major injury to knee

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys on September 20, 2020. (Photo by Adam Hagy)

Early Bird Report: What we learned from Falcons' loss in Week 2

SFTB: More on the onside kick, angry fans, Falcons' next games, changes

SFTB: More on the onside kick, angry fans, Falcons' next games, changes

Advertising